Tahoe Tap Haus

475 N Lake Blvd • $$

Avg 4.2 (311 reviews)

Popular Items

Siig Savory$17.00
8 ounce Durham ranch burger with Peppered Bacon, avocado, Cheddar Cheese, Herb Aioli, and served on a Pretzel bun. (NF)
Naan Flying Bird$16.00
Tandoori Naan bread with 6 ounces grilled Chicken Breast, Spring Mix, Feta Cheese, Haus pickled onions, and Hausmade Herb Aioli. (NF)
Mary's Primal Chicken Wings$15.00
One pound of Haus Smoked Mary's Organic Unsplit Chicken Wings with your choice of sauce: Red hot, Mean Green, BBQ, or Sweet n' Spicy Plum. Served with Haus Ranch or Applewood Smoked Bleu Cheese dressing.
Kale Salad$15.00
Delicious salad with Kale Mix, Goat Cheese Crumbles, Sundried Tomatoes, Sunflower Seeds, and our current Haus Balsamic Dressing.
Sweet Potato Tots$11.00
Basket of Sweet Potato Tots served with Sriracha Aioli
Fish n' Fritte$17.00
6 ounces of Crusted Cod and seasoned fries served with our Hausmade Artichoke Tartar sauce. (NF)
Build Your Own Burger$14.00
8 ounce Durham ranch burger comes with lettuce, tomato, and onion on a Bianca bun. Add your choice of additional sides!
Naan Yo Business Vegetarian$15.00
Tandoori Naan bread with a Vegetable Medley including Chickpea, Broccoli, Cauliflower, and Bell Pepper, avocado, and a Hausmade Cilantro Lime Yogurt. (NF/VEG)
Chicken Fritters$10.00
Country style Chicken Tenders served with Haus chips. Your choice of sauce on the side.
Seasoned Fries$9.00
Straight-cut fries with our tasty Haus seasoning (NF/V)
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

475 N Lake Blvd

Tahoe City CA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
