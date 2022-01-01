Go
Marie Callender’s

Freshly baked pies everyday. Serving the community for over 60 years.

6950 Alvarado Rd.

Popular Items

Lemon Meringue Pie$9.99
Our most popular pie! Slightly tart, slightly sweet, topped with a light golden meringue.
Banana Cream Pie$16.99
An all-time favorite! Rich vanilla cream and fresh ripe bananas. Topped with fresh whipped cream or fluffy meringue.
Double Cream Blueberry Pie$16.99
Creamy vanilla custard and sour cream top a bed of savory blueberries, enhanced with flavorful apples.
To-Go Chicken Pot Pie$14.49
Loaded with tender chunks of chicken with seasonings and vegetables, and topped with our famous hand-pressed flaky crust.
Coconut Cream Pie$16.99
Coconut folded into our rich vanilla cream. Topped with fresh whipped cream or fluffy meringue.
Cherry Pie$15.99
With juicy, tart, red cherries.
Fresh Strawberry Pie$18.99
Fresh ripe strawberries mixed in our sweet, home-made glaze.
To-Go Mini Pot Pie Combo$13.49
Our petite Chicken Pot Pie is served with a Caesar salad. Includes a FREE slice of pie!*
*Excludes Cheesecakes and Seasonal Fresh Fruit Pies. Not valid with Free Pie Monday Weekday Special.
French Apple Pie$15.99
Our traditional apple pie with a crumbly cinnamon streusel topping
Chocolate Cream Pie$16.99
Chocolate blended with our creamy vanilla custard. Topped with fresh whipped cream or fluffy meringue.
Location

San Diego CA

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
