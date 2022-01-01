Marie Callender’s
Freshly baked pies everyday. Serving the community for over 60 years.
6950 Alvarado Rd.
Popular Items
Location
6950 Alvarado Rd.
San Diego CA
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Terra American Bistro
Celebrating Modern American Comfort food with a farm to table approach.
Burgers & Bowls
Terra American Bistro Brings this virtual restaurant to you featuring sandwiches, cold & hot bowls, concretes
Corbin's Q
Come in and enjoy some delicious Santa Maria style BBQ!
The Luau
Aloha! Come in and enjoy!