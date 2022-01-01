Marion restaurants you'll love

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Marion's top cuisines

American
American
Bars & lounges
Bars & Lounges
Must-try Marion restaurants

Banner pic

 

Burrito Bros.

29 Logan Street, Marion

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Quesadilla$9.00
Choice of protein grilled with peppers, onions, tomatoes and melted Grande mozzarella cheese.
The Frankendilla$13.00
A monster of a quesadilla with grilled chicken, steak, and shrimp along with grilled peppers & onions.
Street Corn$4.00
Sweet corn slathered in a spicy mixture of mayonnaise & quest fresco then sprinkled with chili powder.
More about Burrito Bros.
Boondocks Sports Bar & Grill image

GRILL

Boondocks Sports Bar & Grill

4201 us highway 221S, Marion

Avg 4.1 (595 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Boondocks Burger$9.95
1/2 lb. hand-patted 100% Angus beef, charbroiled with lettuce, tomato, onion, & choice of American, Pepper Jack, Or Provolone cheese.
Chicken Tenders$9.45
Hand-breaded, 100% all-white meat chicken, seasoned & fried to juicy perfection.
Kids Chicken Tenders$5.95
Hand-breaded, 100% all-white meat chicken, seasoned & fried to juicy perfection.
More about Boondocks Sports Bar & Grill
Taylors Brewing Company image

 

Taylors Brewing Company

125 W Henderson St, Marion

No reviews yet
More about Taylors Brewing Company

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Marion

Chicken Tenders

Nachos

Quesadillas

Tacos

