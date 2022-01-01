Mario's Pizza & Italian Restaurant

Go
Mario’s offers fine Italian Cuisine & NY Style Pizza made to order from the freshest ingredients which includes our dough,
marinara and pizza sauce that are made fresh everyday. Enjoy our daily lunch and dinner specials as well as our delicious homemade
soups and desserts. Our friendly staff will serve you with ample portions at a great value in a casual, family friendly atmosphere.

2349 North Cherry Road

Rock Hill SC

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
