Go
Toast

The Dixie Pig

Classic Southern BBQ

2007 Celanese Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

St. Louis Ribs 1/2 Rack$18.00
6 Bones of Ribs topped with our special rib sauce. Comes with two Homemade sides and two hushpuppies
Chicken Tender Sandwich$8.75
Served on Texas Toast. Add cheese and any of our sauces Comes with one Homemade side and a pickle.
Pork Sundae$5.50
Potato salad, baked beans and pulled pork layered like a sundae and topped with our House BBQ sauce
Pulled Pork BBQ$8.25
Slow smoked pork butt shredded and served with your choice of BBQ saucered slaw on a bun, with one homemade side and a pickle.
"Dixie Pig" French Dip$11.75
Thin sliced Prime rib beef served with garlic mayo, and topped with provolone and swiss cheese on Texas toast. Comes with one homemade side, Au Jus and a pickle
Smoked Chicken 1/2$15.00
Two Pieces of chicken with your choice of BBQ Sauce. Comes with two Homemade sides and two hushpuppies.
Banana Pudding$4.50
St. Louis Ribs Full Rack$28.00
12 Bones of Ribs topped with our special rib sauce. Comes with two Homemade sides and two hushpuppies
Chopped Brisket (After 5pm Only)$17.50
10 oz. of chopped slow smoked beef brisket and your choice of BBQ Sauce. Comes with two Homemade sides and two hushpuppies.
Pulled Pork BBQ$13.00
Slow smoked pork butt, shredded with your choice of BBQ Sauce. Comes with two homemade sides and two hushpuppies
See full menu

Location

2007 Celanese Rd

Rock Hill SC

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

NC Noodle Bar (2)

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Eggs Up Grill

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Empire Pizza

No reviews yet

Proudly serving the Carolinas with great food and drinks, and providing great customer service since 2009!

Casa Tequila

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston