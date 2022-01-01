Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Kounter

568 Reviews

$$$

135 E Main Street

Rock Hill, SC 29730

kre8 crisps

$11.00

beer + butter soaked cracker, applewood smoked bacon, aged parmesan

hummus + cheese squeeze

$14.00

chef rob's OG beer cheese, herbed goat cheese, pretzel nuggets, roasted tomato + garlic hummus, veggie crudite, house focccia, raspberry + black sesame cracker

fried ribs

$14.00

black ginger beer soaked, burnt bourbon bbq sauce, pineapple-jicama pico

baked feta

$14.00

crushed chiles, marinated tomato, olive oil, kalamata olive

crab dip

$15.00

totchos

$14.00

salads + shakers.

tuscan caesar

$13.00

torn kale + romaine, carrots, kalamata olive, waffle cone crouton, pink peppercorn casear dressing

beet down

$12.00

southwest salmon

$14.00

blackened salmon, chunked avocado, field greens, black bean + corn salasa, roasted tomato-basil vinaigrette

old town cobb

$13.00

spinach blend, farm fresh boiled egg, pulled chicken, smoked bacon, sunflower kernel, red onion, tomato, focaccia crouton, peppercorn ranch

chinatown chicken

$12.00

crispy chicken, shaved napa cabbage, crunchy noodles, spiced edamame, asian vinaigrette, grilled flatbread, sriracha drizzle

mediterranean salad

$13.00

baby greens, sweety drop peppers, eggplant + roasted tomato flatbread, chunked feta, creamy balsamic

side house salad

$6.00

side caesar salad

$6.00

bigger bites.

fish + tots

$15.00

beer battered cod, hand-rolled parmesan + rosemary tots, roasted tomato + malt vinaigrette, fried caper remoulade

chix fried rice

$15.00

meatloaf

$15.00

sandwiches.

lamb-orghini

$13.00

orange scented ricotta, forest mushroom cream, roasted peppers, arugula, house-made focaccia

OG chix sammie

$13.00

seared chix, sunflower pesto, chunked avocado, bacon jam, peppercorn ranch, house-made focaccia

crabby patty

$15.00

veggie sammie

$13.00

cubano

$13.00

beer braised pulled pork, shaved ham, aged swiss, house pickles, dried chile mustard, cuban loaf

peppercorn smoked turkey

$14.00

applewood bacon, creamed brie, chunked avocado, roasted tomato, pink peppercorn aioli, cuban loaf

smash burger

$14.00

on the side.

asian brussels

$6.00

TBD

creamed corn

$5.00

TBD

edamame

$5.00

TBD

fries

$5.00

tossed with parmesan dust + topped with roasted tomato + malt vinaigrette

small side

$3.00

something sweet.

mom's chocolate pie

$6.00

my mother's recipe, store bought cool whip… darn good

peanut butter pie

$7.00

ice cream floats

$4.00

cheerwine or orange creamsicle

kids ice cream

$1.50

add-ons.

side beer cheese

$4.00

extra focaccia

$0.75

extra flatbread cracker

$0.75

extra pretzels

$0.75

side ranch

$0.50

side malt

side plantains

$4.50

side dressing

$0.50

side bbq

$0.50

side mayo

$0.50

Kids

kid chix tender + fries

$6.00

kid mac+cheese

$6.00

kid chix quesadilla

$6.00

kid cheeseburger

$6.00

kids ice cream

$1.50

adult chix + fries

$15.00

kid cheese flatbread

$5.00

NA BEVERAGES

Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Milk

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.50

Pink Lemonade

$2.50

Orange Soda

$1.75

Cheerwine

$1.75

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.00

Water

Club Soda

Tonic

Orange juice

$3.00

Cranberry juice

$3.00

Pineapple juice

$3.00

Grapefruit juice

$3.00

Coffee

$2.50

Decaf Coffee

$2.50

Pink Lemonade

$2.00

Add On Hot Tea Bag

$1.00

SPECIALTY COCKTAILS

Pear Martini

$13.00

Twisted White Russian

$9.00

Steve's Elder Fashioned

$11.00

Winter is Coming

$10.00

Sparkling Lavender Lemonade

$11.00

Cheerwine Sangria

$9.00

Rose Colored Glasses

$11.00

Oh My Gourd!

$12.00

Pear + Lime MOCKTAIL

$7.00

Hawaii 5-0 MOCKTAIL

$9.00

Sweater Weather MOCKTAIL

$8.00

Limoncello Dream

$13.00

The Negroni

$12.00

The Hugo

$10.00

WINE - Glass

Barbera (Contempo)

$9.00

Pinotage (Man Family)

$10.00Out of stock

Syrah Grenache (Le Charmel)

$11.00

Montepulciano (Valle Real)

$10.00

Nero D'Avolo (Principi di Butera)

$12.00

Bordeaux (Ch. de Parenchere)

$12.00

Lambrusco Rosso (Lini)

$10.00

SAMPLE

Pinot Noir (Sean Minor)

$9.00Out of stock

Vinho Verde (Raw Bar)

$9.00

Chenin Blanc (Cederberg)

$11.00

Albarino (Burgans)

$13.00

Riesling (Kessler)

$12.00

Rosé (Alexander Valley)

$11.00

Sparkling Rosé (Sparr)

$12.00

Brut (Montand)

$10.00

SAMPLE

Corkage Fee

$20.00

BEER

New Sarum Blood Orange Wheat

$6.00

Rotating Slowplay

$6.00

Sycamore Mt. Candy

$7.00

Noda Gordgeous

$6.00

Blake's Tropicolada

$6.00

Rotating Snafu

$6.00

SAMPLE

Bud Light

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Yuengling

$4.00

Crabbie's Ginger

$5.00

OMB Copper

$6.00

Catawba White Zombie

$6.00

Cigar City Jai Alai

$6.00

Noda Hop Drop

$8.00

Truly Wild Berry

$5.00

Truly Tropical Punch

$5.00

Blakes Peach Party

$6.00

OMB Mecktoberfest

$8.00

LIQUOR

Deep Edy's Lemon

$7.00

Grey Goose

$8.00

Grey Goose Pear

$8.00

Ketel One

$9.00

Tito's

$7.00

Frankly Flavors

$8.00

Gray Whale

$8.00

Hendricks

$9.00

Tanqueray

$7.00

Roku

$8.00

Bacardi

$7.00

Kraken Black Spiced

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Ten To One Dark Rum

$9.00

Lunazul Blanco

$7.00

Espolon Anejo

$9.00

Casamigos Reposado

$9.00

Patron Silver

$9.00

Del Maguey Vida Mezcal

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Crown Royal

$7.00

Bulliet Rye

$8.00

Jameson

$8.00

Knob Creek

$9.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

Woodford Reserve

$9.00

Basil Hayden

$10.00

SQRRL Whiskey

$8.00

Dewars

$7.00

Glenfiddich

$10.00

Glenlivet

$10.00

Aberlour

$11.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$8.00

Aperol

$8.00

Blue Curacao

$6.00

Bailey's Irish Cream

$8.00

Campari

$8.00

Chambord

$8.00

Cointreau

$8.00

Fernet Branca

$8.00

Frangelico

$7.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Kahlua

$5.00

Peach Schnapps

$6.00

St. Germaine

$6.00

Triple Sec

$6.00

Tuaca

$6.00

Hennesey

$8.00

COCKTAILS

Aperol Spritz

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Cosmopolitan

$9.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$8.00

French 75

$11.00

Gimlet

$8.00

Lemon Drop

$11.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$11.00

Manhattan

$9.00

Margarita

$8.00

Martini

$9.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Mint Julep

$9.00

Mojito

$9.00

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Negroni

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$9.00

Screwdriver

$7.00

Tom Collins

$8.00

Whiskey Sour

$8.00

White Russian

$9.00

BRUNCH

Bloody Mary

$6.00

2 Hr Mimosa

$16.00

Juice Upcharge

$2.00

Blood Orange Minosa

$9.00

Mixed Berry Mimosa

$9.00

Bellini

$8.00

Bloody Maria (tequila)

$7.00

Breakfast Spritzer

$7.00

Irish Coffee

$8.00

Shot Baileys

$2.50

check markUpscale
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markCorkage Fee
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Where food is the attraction - but presentation and FUN are a close second. We start with fresh farm to table ingredients. Then we add imagination, innovation, and a dash of fun. The result? A dining experience worthy of your visit.

135 E Main Street, Rock Hill, SC 29730

Kounter image
Kounter image
Kounter image

