Rock Hill American restaurants you'll love

Old Town Kitchen & Cocktails image

SALADS

Old Town Kitchen & Cocktails

300 technology center way ste. 203, Rock Hill

Avg 4.4 (113 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Spicy Chicken BLT$14.00
Two Rolls$2.00
Sweet Tea$3.00
More about Old Town Kitchen & Cocktails
Hartland's Bar image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Hartland's Bar

2260 Cross Pointe Dr, Rock Hill

Avg 4.1 (454 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Tenders$9.95
8 Wing Plate$11.95
6 Wings$7.95
More about Hartland's Bar
Time Out Sports Bar & Grill image

 

Time Out Sports Bar & Grill

131 S Herlong Ave, Rock Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
-Family 4 pack$25.00
Four Cheeseburgers, served with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Pickle Spears on the side. Comes with choice of two basket sides! Feeds Four people.
-Basket Of Fries$4.00
Street Corn$3.00
More about Time Out Sports Bar & Grill
The Brass Tap image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

819 Terrace Park, Rock Hill

Avg 4 (632 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
2 Steak Tacos
USDA Choice Cut Sirloin, onion, cilantro, fire roasted red peppers, Cotija & queso cheeses (545 - 625 CAL.)
Brisket Grilled Cheese
Aged cheddar cheese, pickled red onion & fresh jalapeños on toasted brioche bread with sweet heat BBQ (1520 CAL.)
2 Blackened Cod Tacos
Avocado salsa verde, tomatoes, cilantro lime slaw & fresh jalapeños (755 - 835 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
Kounter image

 

Kounter

135 E Main Street, Rock Hill

Avg 4.7 (568 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
chicken sliders$16.00
pan fried bologna, fried egg, chef rob's og beer cheese, roasted tomato, arugula
OG chix sammie$12.00
seared chix, sunflower pesto, chunked avocado, bacon jam, peppercorn ranch, house-made focaccia
More about Kounter
The Flipside Restaurant image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

The Flipside Restaurant

129 Caldwell St, Rock Hill

Avg 4.6 (1578 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Original Flipside Burger$10.00
bacon and onion jam. amy’s pimento cheese. brioche. shredded lettuce.
More about The Flipside Restaurant

Map

