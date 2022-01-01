Chicken sandwiches in Rock Hill
Rock Hill restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Hartland's Bar
2260 Cross Pointe Dr, Rock Hill
|Chicken Sandwich
|$10.95
|Chicken Cheesesteak Sandwich
|$9.75
The Pump House - Rock Hill
575 Herrons Ferry Road, Rock Hill
|Sweet Tea Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
house-made pickles, white cheddar, honey dijon, brioche bun
The Dixie Pig
2007 Celanese Rd, Rock Hill
|Chicken Tender Sandwich
|$8.75
Served on Texas Toast. Add cheese and any of our sauces Comes with one Homemade side and a pickle.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Wingbonz
1027 Oakland Ave, Rock Hill
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$8.99
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
819 Terrace Park, Rock Hill
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Aged cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, pickle & mayo on a butter brioche bun (1320 CAL.)
Helen’s Hot Chicken & Seafood
706 Mt Gallant Road, Rock Hill
|CHICKEN BREAST SANDWICH
|$7.99
|CHICKEN BREAST SANDWICH COMBO
|$10.99