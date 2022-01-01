Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Rock Hill

Go
Rock Hill restaurants
Toast

Rock Hill restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Hartland's Bar image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Hartland's Bar

2260 Cross Pointe Dr, Rock Hill

Avg 4.1 (454 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich$10.95
Chicken Cheesesteak Sandwich$9.75
More about Hartland's Bar
The Pump House - Rock Hill image

 

The Pump House - Rock Hill

575 Herrons Ferry Road, Rock Hill

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Tea Chicken Sandwich$16.00
house-made pickles, white cheddar, honey dijon, brioche bun
More about The Pump House - Rock Hill
Item pic

 

The Dixie Pig

2007 Celanese Rd, Rock Hill

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tender Sandwich$8.75
Served on Texas Toast. Add cheese and any of our sauces Comes with one Homemade side and a pickle.
More about The Dixie Pig
Consumer pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Wingbonz

1027 Oakland Ave, Rock Hill

Avg 4.4 (6194 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$8.99
More about Wingbonz
Crispy Chicken Sandwich image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

819 Terrace Park, Rock Hill

Avg 4 (632 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Aged cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, pickle & mayo on a butter brioche bun (1320 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
Item pic

 

Helen’s Hot Chicken & Seafood

706 Mt Gallant Road, Rock Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CHICKEN BREAST SANDWICH$7.99
CHICKEN BREAST SANDWICH COMBO$10.99
More about Helen’s Hot Chicken & Seafood
Restaurant banner

 

Millstone Pizza and Taproom

121 Caldwell St,Ste 103, Rock Hill

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bbq Chicken Sandwich$14.00
More about Millstone Pizza and Taproom

Browse other tasty dishes in Rock Hill

Tacos

Chicken Burritos

Sicilian Pizza

Crab Cakes

Hot Chocolate

Chicken Pasta

Garden Salad

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Map

More near Rock Hill to explore

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)

Fort Mill

Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)

Waxhaw

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Matthews

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Gastonia

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Monroe

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Indian Trail

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Clover

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Albemarle

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1543 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (281 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (454 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (246 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (314 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston