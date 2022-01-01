Tarts in Rock Hill
Rock Hill restaurants that serve tarts
Amelie's Cakes
157 E Main Street, Rock Hill
|8" Pumpkin Tart
|$21.50
A pâte sucrée crust filled with spiced pumpkin filling, topped with cream cheese mousse. Typically serves 6-8 people.
|8" French Silk Tart
|$21.50
A pâte sucrée crust filled with chocolate pastry cream topped with Chantilly cream and chocolate curls. Typically serves 6-8 people.
|8" Chocolate Peanut Butter Tart
|$21.50
A chocolate pâte sucrée crust filled with creamy peanut butter filling topped with milk chocolate ganache and sea salt. Typically serves 6-8 people.
Amelie's French Bakery and Cafe
157 E Main Street, Rock Hill
|Strawberry Cheesecake Tart
A pate sucree filled with strawberry marmalade and topped cream cheese mousse with graham crackers crumbles.
|Mixed Berry Tart
A personal size tart with a pâte sucrée crust baked with almond cream and fresh berries topped with an apricot glaze.
|Peach Streusel Mini Tart
A mini flakey pâte sucrée crust with spiced peaches and topped with a streusel.