Tarts in Rock Hill

Amelie's Cakes

157 E Main Street, Rock Hill

8" Pumpkin Tart$21.50
A pâte sucrée crust filled with spiced pumpkin filling, topped with cream cheese mousse. Typically serves 6-8 people.
8" French Silk Tart$21.50
A pâte sucrée crust filled with chocolate pastry cream topped with Chantilly cream and chocolate curls. Typically serves 6-8 people.
8" Chocolate Peanut Butter Tart$21.50
A chocolate pâte sucrée crust filled with creamy peanut butter filling topped with milk chocolate ganache and sea salt. Typically serves 6-8 people.
Amelie's French Bakery and Cafe

157 E Main Street, Rock Hill

Strawberry Cheesecake Tart
A pate sucree filled with strawberry marmalade and topped cream cheese mousse with graham crackers crumbles.
Mixed Berry Tart
A personal size tart with a pâte sucrée crust baked with almond cream and fresh berries topped with an apricot glaze.
Peach Streusel Mini Tart
A mini flakey pâte sucrée crust with spiced peaches and topped with a streusel.
