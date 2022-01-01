Go
Empire Pizza

Proudly serving the Carolinas with great food and drinks, and providing great customer service since 2009!

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

4811 Old York Rd • $$

Avg 4.6 (9226 reviews)

Popular Items

Mozzarella Sticks$7.00
Six Sticks
6 Traditional Wings$8.00
Six or Twelve. Choice of Sauce.
Extra Dressing$1.00
Pizza Wing Special$28.00
12 Traditional Wings$15.00
Large Create Your Own Pizza$16.00
Choice of Size, Base, Topping.
Pepperoni Slice$3.00
Side Garden$4.00
Mixed Greens, Tomato, Cucumber, Onion, Bell Pepper, Croutons, Cheese Blend.
Small Create Your Own Pizza$10.00
Choice of Size, Base, Topping.
Create Your Own Calzone$10.00
Choice of Size, Base, Topping.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Sports
Live Music
Happy Hour
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

4811 Old York Rd

Rock Hill SC

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

