Outsiders Tavern

review star

No reviews yet

4124 Celanese #130

Rock Hill, SC 29732

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$7.00

Appletini

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Cosmopolitan

$9.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$9.00

Gimlet

$9.00

Hot Toddy

$9.00

Lemon Drop

$6.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$14.00

Liquid Marijuana

$14.00

Margarita

$7.00

Martini

$7.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$7.00

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Tequila Sunrise

$6.00

Tom Collins

$8.00

Whiskey Sour

$6.00

White Russian

$8.00

Spicy Margarita

$12.00

Vodka

Well Vodka

$5.00

Absolut

$7.00

Burnetts

$6.00

Cherry

$6.00

Raspberry

$6.00

Grape

$6.00

Orange

$6.00

Vanilla

$6.00

Whipped

$6.00

Blueberry

$6.00

Titos

$7.00

Ketel One

$8.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Deep Eddy's Lemon

$6.50

Gin

Well Gin

$5.00

Bombay Sapphire

$7.00

Tanqueray

$8.15

Rum

Well Rum

$5.00

Calypso Cocunut

$5.00

Calypso Spiced

$5.00

Bacardi

$6.50

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Malibu

$6.50

Meyers

$6.50

Rumchata

$7.22

Tequila

Jose

$7.00

Camarena

$7.00

1800 Silver

$9.00

Patron Silver

$11.00

Casamigos

$14.00

Casamigos Reposado

$15.00

Well Tequila

$5.00

Whiskey/Bourbon

Bulliet

$8.50

Crown

$8.00

Crown Apple

$8.00

Crown Peach

$8.00

Fireball

$5.50

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Jack Fire

$6.75

Jack Honey

$7.00

Jameson

$7.00

Jameson Orange

$7.00

Jim Beam

$6.75

Makers Mark

$8.00

Salted Caramel

$6.00

Seagreams 7

$6.75

Skrewball

$7.50

Southern Comfort

$6.75

Wild Turkey

$7.50

Woodford Reserve

$11.00

Well Whiskey/Bourbon

$5.00

Buffalo Trace

$9.00

Scotch

Scorsby

$5.00

Dewars

$6.75

Glenlivet

$11.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$12.00

Liqueurs

Amaretto

$4.00

Jager

$6.50

Rumple Minze

$8.00

Bailey's

$8.00

Frangelico

$8.00

Hazelnut

$4.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Coffee

$6.00

Grand Marnier

$11.00

McCormick's Irish Cream

$4.00

Wine

Barefoot Cabernet

$5.00

Barefoot Pinot Noir

$5.00

Line 39 Cabernet

$6.00

Line 39 Pinot Noir

$6.00

$4 Wine Wed Red

$4.00

$4 White

$4.00

Barefoot Chard

$5.00

Lindemans Chardonnay

$6.00

Line 39 Pinot Grigio

$6.00

White Zin

$5.00

Champagne

$7.00

Shots

Green Tea

$7.50

Orange Tea

$7.50

Lemon Drop

$7.00

Pink Starburst

$6.50

Applesauce

$7.00

Pineapple Upside Down

$6.50

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$7.00

Buttery Nipple

$6.50

Payday

$6.50

Vegas Bomb

$9.00

Jaberbomb

$7.50

Jager

$6.50

Jackfire

$6.75

Fireball

$5.50

Rumple

$8.00

Skrewball

$7.00

Washington Apple

$8.25

Royal Flush

$8.25

Gummy Bear

$7.00

Ready to Drink

High Noon

$5.00

Domestic Beer

Miller Lite

$3.50

Coors Lite

$3.50

Bud Light

$3.50

Ultra

$3.75

Budweiser

$3.50

Coors Original

$3.50

Yuengleng

$3.50

PBR

PBR
$3.00

Busch Lt

$3.00

Natty Lt

$3.00

Import/Craft Beer

Wicked Weed Pernicious

$6.00

Sycamore Sticky Crystals

$6.00

Rogue Batsquatch

$5.00

Rogue Honey Kolsch

$5.00

White Zombie

$5.00

Corona

$4.00

Corona Lt

$4.00

Dos Equis

$4.00

Modelo

$4.00

Stella

$4.00

Heineken

$4.00

White Claw

$4.00

Triple Jam

Triple Jam
$5.00

Hop Drop

$6.00

Juicy Jay

$6.00

Tropicalia

$6.00

Sycamore Juiciness

$6.00

Creature Comfort Samplers

$5.00

Draft Beer

Imperial Stout (6oz)

$7.00

OMB Copper

$7.00

Snafu

$7.00

Sycamore Mtn. Candy

$7.00

Fort Millsner

$7.00

Voodoo Ranger

$7.00

Peoples Porter

$7.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Angry Orchard

$5.00

Dead Guy

$7.00

Buckets

Miller Lt Bucket

$16.00

Bud Lt Bucket

$16.00

Coors Lt Bucket

$16.00

Budweiser Bucket

$16.00

Ultra Bucket

$18.00

Busch Lt Bucket

$15.00

Natty Lt Bucket

$15.00

Appetizers

Coast Cakes

$11.00

6 deep fried grit cakes topped with blackened shrimp and a cajun gravy

Nikki Stixx

$8.00

6 fried mozz sticks topped with parmesan cheese served with marinara

Love Me Tenders

$8.00

5 hand breaded tenders

Nacho Libres

$9.00

tortilla chips, beer cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, sour cream, jalapenos, and siracha aoili

Sgt. Peppers

$9.00

crispy fried pickles, banana peppers and jalapenos

Beer Cheese Fries

$9.00

crispy fries smothered in beer cheese, topped with pimento cheese and scallions

Burgers

Classical

$12.00

lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mayo and american cheese

Magic Mushrooms

$12.00

drunken mushrooms, caramalized onions, provolone cheese and mayo

Shaggin' On the Beach

$12.00

mustard, onion, chili and slaw

Uptempo Pimento

$13.00

house made pimento cheese, tomato and bacon

The Patty Cline

$13.00

caramelized onions, drunken mushrooms, bacon and American cheese on Texas toast

Cowboy From Hell

$13.00

american cheese, onion rings, bacon, BBQ and onion sauce

Intergalactic Burger

$13.00

american cheese, fried egg, bacon and mayo

Hot Dogs

The Mellencamp

$12.00

2 dogs w/mustard, ketchup, cheese and chili

Carolina Girls

$12.00

2 dogs with mustard, onion, chili and slaw

Solo Doggo

$8.00

1 BYO hot dog w/side

Snoop D.O.G.G. Basket

$11.00

2 BYO hot dogs w/side

Lonely Brat

$9.00

beer braised brat with peppers, onions and spicy mustard

Braultwurst Basket

$12.00

2 Beer braised brats with peppers, onions and spicy mustard

Sandwiches

ODB

$13.00

beef with cherry peppers, caramelized onions, gardiniera relish, provolone and herb vinaigrette on hoagie with side of au jus

The Byrds

$11.00

grilled or friend chicken, naked or tossed on choice of sauce, lettuce, tomato, and mayo

The Chief

$12.00

jerk teriyaki chicken, havarti, grilled pineapple, bacon and siracha aioli

Korn Beef Reuben

$13.00

corned beef, sour kraut, swiss cheese and 1000 Island on marble rye bread

Eastbound and Down

$11.00

pimento cheese, tomato, basil and bacon on texas toast

Studio 54

$13.00

ham ,turkey, provolone and american cheese, with lettuce, tomato, bacon and mayo

Jive Turkey

$12.00

turkey, honey mustard, lettuce, tomato, and swiss on a hoagie

Wings

6 Wings

$8.00

12 Wings

$14.50

24 Wings

$26.00

Tender Basket

$10.00

4 tenders naked or tossed in sauce of choice

Salads

Animal House

$11.00

lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, onion, hard boiled egg, turkey, ham and croutons

The Choppa

$12.00

lettuce, cucumber, tomato, shredded cheese, croutons, grilled or fried chicken

Wedgehammer

$12.50+

iceberg wedge, bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, tomato, croutons, grilled chicken

Gangstas and Scrimps

$13.00

Sides

French Fries

$4.00

Southern Style Potato Salad

$4.00

Hand Breaded Onion Rings

$5.00

Tater Tots

$3.00

Side Salad

$4.00

lettuce, tomato, onions, cucumbers, shredded cheese, croutons

Slaw

$3.00

Soft Drinks

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Mello Yello

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Red Bull

$4.00

Tea

Sweet

$2.50

Unsweet

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:30 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:30 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:30 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:30 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:30 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:30 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:30 am
4124 Celanese #130, Rock Hill, SC 29732

