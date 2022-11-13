Restaurant header imageView gallery

Time Out Sports Bar & Grill

review star

No reviews yet

131 S Herlong Ave

Rock Hill, SC 29732

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

-Bacon Cheese Burger
-Grilled Cheese
-Basket Of Fries

-Burgers

-Bacon Cheese Burger

$12.00

Brioche Bun, Beef Patty, American Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Pickle Spear.

-Blue Burger

$12.00

Brioche Bun, Beef Patty, Blue Cheese Dressing, Onion Bacon Jam, Lettuce, Tomato, and Pickle Spear.

-Carolina Burger

$12.00

Brioche Bun, Beef Patty, Mustard, chili, Slaw, Onion, and Pickle Spear.

-Cheeseburger

$11.00

Brioche Bun, Beef Patty, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Pickle Spear.

-Double Cheese Burger

$15.00

-Family 4 pack

$25.75

Four Cheeseburgers, served with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Pickle Spears on the side. Comes with choice of two basket sides! Feeds Four people.

-Hamburger

$11.00

Brioche Bun, Beef Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Pickle Spear.

-Ref's Special Burger

$12.00

Brioche bun, Beef patty, American, Lettuce, Tomato, Grilled Onion, Bacon, BBQ sauce, and pickle spear on side.

-The Jester

$12.75

All Beef Patty grilled, on a buttered brioche bun, American cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Fried Pickles, Thousand Island Dressing. served with a Pickle spear. Choice of side.

-Sandwiches

All Sandwiches are served with a choice of side.

-BLT

$8.00

Toasted Bread, Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, Mayo, and Pickle Spear.

-Fried Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Brioche Bun, Fried Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Pickle Spear.

-Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Toasted Bread, American Cheese, and Pickle Spear.

-Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Brioche Bun, Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, and Pickle Spear.

-Steak Sandwich

$12.50

Toasted Hoagie, Grilled Steak, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Provolone Cheese, and Pickle Spear.

-Time Out Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Toasted Hoagie, Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Provolone Cheese, and Pickle Spear.

-Turkey Club

$10.75

Toasted Bread, Roasted Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato, American Cheese, Bacon, Mayo, and Pickle Spear.

-Wings

-6 Wings

$7.75

-12 Wings

$13.75

twelve wings cooked from raw. Please allow a 20-30 minute cook time! Celery Not included.

-18 Wings

$19.75

Eighteen wings cooked from raw. Please allow for a 20-30 minute cook time when ordering. celery not included.

-24 Wings

$25.25

Twenty Four wings cooked from raw. Please allow a 20-30 minute cook time. Celery not included.

-6 Wings All Flaps

$10.75

-12 Wings All Flaps

$16.75

-18 Wings All Flaps

$22.75

-24 Wings All Flaps

$28.75

-6 Wings All Drums

$10.00

-12 Wings All Drums

$16.00

-18 Wings All Drums

$22.00

-24 Wings All Drums

$28.00

-Appetizers

-Burgerdilla

$6.75

-Chicken Quesadilla

$7.75

Quesadilla stuffed with cheddar jack cheese, sauteed peppers and onions, Grilled chicken. served with salsa and sour.

-Chicken Tenders & Side

$7.00

Four Juicy fried chicken tenders served with a choice of side and honey mustard.

-Five Piece Chicken Tender Basket

$7.50

Five Juicy fried Chicken Tenders served with Ranch on the side.

-Fresh Pork Skins

$3.00

Fresh Fried pork skins seasoned with House seasoning.

-Fried Pickle Fry Basket

$7.00

Side of deliciously deep fried dill pickles fries. served with your choice dipping sauce.

-Giant Pretzel

$6.00

-Mozzarella Sticks

$7.50

Deep fried breaded mozzarella served with marinara.

-Quesadilla

$6.50

Cheese Quesadilla stuffed with cheddar jack cheese, sauteed peppers and onions. served with salsa and sour cream.

-Steak Quesadilla

$8.75

Grilled flour tortilla, grilled steak, cheddar jack cheese, grilled onions and peppers. served with salsa and sour cream.

-Salads

-Time Out Salad

$7.00

-Basket Sides

-Basket Of Fries

$4.25

-Fried Pickle Fry Basket

$7.00

Side of deliciously deep fried dill pickles fries. served with your choice dipping sauce.

-Dressings/Misc.

Ranch

$0.25

Blue Cheese

$0.25

Honey Mustard

$0.25

Italian

$0.25

Oil & Vin

$0.50

Marinara

$0.25

8oz Cup Ranch

$3.00

8oz Cup Blue Cheese

$3.50

Celery Sticks

$2.00

2 Bacon Slices

$2.00

Wasabi Ranch

$0.25
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

131 S Herlong Ave, Rock Hill, SC 29732

Directions

Gallery
Time Out Sports Bar & Grill image
Time Out Sports Bar & Grill image
Time Out Sports Bar & Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

Sol Cafe - 1039 Charlotte Ave
orange starNo Reviews
1039 Charlotte Ave Rock Hill, SC 29732
View restaurantnext
The Little Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
725 Cherry Rd suite 180 Rock Hill, SC 29732
View restaurantnext
WingBonz
orange star4.4 • 6,194
1027 Oakland Ave Rock Hill, SC 29732
View restaurantnext
The Flipside Restaurant - 129 Caldwell St
orange star4.6 • 1,578
129 Caldwell St Rock Hill, SC 29730
View restaurantnext
Amelie's Cakes
orange starNo Reviews
157 E Main Street Rock Hill, SC 29730
View restaurantnext
Knowledge Perk Coffee - Rock Hill 130 W. White St.
orange starNo Reviews
130 W. White St. Rock Hill, SC 29730
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Rock Hill

Empire Pizza - Rock Hill
orange star4.6 • 10,100
1405 Riverchase Blvd Rock Hill, SC 29732
View restaurantnext
Empire Pizza - Newport
orange star4.6 • 9,226
4811 Old York Rd Rock Hill, SC 29732
View restaurantnext
WingBonz
orange star4.4 • 6,194
1027 Oakland Ave Rock Hill, SC 29732
View restaurantnext
Eggs Up Grill - Rock Hill, SC
orange star4.6 • 2,912
2732 Celanese Rd Rock Hill, SC 29732
View restaurantnext
The Flipside Restaurant - 129 Caldwell St
orange star4.6 • 1,578
129 Caldwell St Rock Hill, SC 29730
View restaurantnext
The Brass Tap - Rock Hill SC
orange star4.0 • 632
819 Terrace Park Rock Hill, SC 29730
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Rock Hill
Fort Mill
review star
Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)
Waxhaw
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Clover
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Charlotte
review star
Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)
Belmont
review star
Avg 5 (8 restaurants)
Matthews
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Indian Trail
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Gastonia
review star
Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)
Monroe
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston