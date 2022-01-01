Go
Masala Zone

BIRYANI

316 Horsham Rd • $$

Avg 4.7 (1598 reviews)

Popular Items

Chk Tikka Masala$16.00
Saag Paneer$14.00
Butter Naan$3.00
Vegetable Pakora$5.00
Assorted vegetables dipped in a spicy chickpea flour batter then deep fried
Garlic Naan$4.00
Paneer Tikka Masala$15.00
ChK Korma$16.00
Tandoori Chicken Wings$11.00
Vegetable Samosa$5.00
Deep fried pastry, stuffed with potatoes, herbs and spices
Butter ChK$16.00
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Table Service
Catering
Online Ordering
Buffet
Takeout

Location

316 Horsham Rd

Horsham PA

Sunday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:50 pm
Monday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:50 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:50 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:50 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:50 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
