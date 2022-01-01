Go
MashCraft Fishers

Come in and enjoy!

11069 Allisonville Rd. • $$

Avg 4.5 (86 reviews)

Popular Items

Boneless Wings$12.00
8 meaty & crispy boneless wings tossed in the sauce of your choice. served with celery & carrots and ranch or blue cheese
Southwest Tortilla Crunch Burger$11.00
our burger topped with queso blanco cheese, lettuce, picco de gallo and crispy tortilla strips.
Comes with kettle chips - sub tots or fries
Bourbon & Bacon Chicken Sandwich$10.00
breaded chicken breast topped with Smoked Gouda Cheese, Bacon and covered in our Bourbon Molasses Sauce on a Brioche Bun.
Comes with kettle chips - sub tots or fries
Kid slider$6.00
4 oz. beef burger served plain or with cheese
Served w/ drink & choice of apple sauce, fries or tater tots
Traditional Wings$12.00
8 bone in wings tossed in the sauce of your choice. served with celery & carrots and choice of ranch or blue cheese.
Soft Pretzel$6.00
served with garlic beer cheese or queso blanco. both add $1
Let Go My Tachos$11.00
chicken & steak, queso blanco and fresco cheese with salsa verde & pico de gallo all served over a bed of tater tots.
add egg + $1
Not Yo' Mama Burger$12.00
we blend bacon, cheddar cheese and jalapeno into the patty and topped w/ smoked gouda cheese, lettuce, tomato and our burger aioli. on a Hawaiian bun.
Pub Burger$10.00
topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle. served on a Hawaiian bun. add bacon or egg $1 each
Tater Tots Basket$6.00
with choice of dipping sauce. garlic aioli / thai-chili / chipotle cream
Kid-Friendly
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

11069 Allisonville Rd.

Fishers IN

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
