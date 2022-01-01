Go
Toast

Park’s Place Pub

Parks Place Pub is the place to gather with friends... catch a game, see a band, enjoy quality food and drink with the sheer idea of enjoying your time. No fuss-no muss-just fun.

8594 East 116th Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Remmy's Nachos$13.95
One of our owner's favorite apps.
2 Slices and Salad$9.99
Philly Cheese Veggie Sand$8.95
Jalapeno Dream$13.99
The Mean Green$13.99
1/4 lb BYO Burger$8.99
Grilled Cheese & cup of soup$9.99
Korean Smash Burger$14.50
Two 1/4 Beef Smash Patties, Gochujang Mayo Caramelized Onions, Smoked Gouda Lettuce
Diablo Burger$14.50
Blackened 1/2 lb Beef Patty, Ghost Chili Pepper Cheese, Candied Jalapenos, pickled onions, Diablo Sauce Lettuce Tomato Brioche Roll and Fries
BYO 3P Burger$10.95
Build Your Own
See full menu

Location

8594 East 116th Street

Fishers IN

Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Estereo Nightclub

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Ash & Elm Cider Co.

No reviews yet

Ash & Elm Cider Co. makes complex and balanced ciders that are never from concentrate and are naturally gluten-free. Using regionally-sourced, all-natural ingredients, our award-winning ciders showcase a wide range of modern styles. There's something for everyone!

Just Love Coffee

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Hotel Tango

No reviews yet

Indianapolis' newest premium event space!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston