Fishers bars & lounges you'll love

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Rockstone Pizzeria
11501 Allisonville, Fishers
|Popular items
|Breadsticks
|$5.99
Homemade breadsticks bushed with fresh garlic bread butter, house tomato sauce, Mac Daddy cheese sauce
|Deluxious
|$12.99
Italian sausage, pepperoni, green bell peppers, shaved red onions, crimini mushrooms, house tomato sauce, mozzarella
|Classic Trio
|$11.99
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, house tomato sauce, mozzarella, asiago blend
Park’s Place Pub
8594 East 116th Street, Fishers
|Popular items
|BYO Burger
|$11.00
Build Your Own
|3P Burger
|$13.95
1/2 Beef Patty, 2 Strips of Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Onion on Brioche Roll
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
|$10.95
Grilled chicken, bacon, shredded mix cheese with lettuce, tomato onions and ranch
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Hoss Bar & Grill
7870 E 96th St, Fishers
|Popular items
|Loaded Fries
|$8.00
hand cut french fries are topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, and scallions. served with a side of ranch and columbus sauce
|Cowboy
|$13.00
grilled beef patty served on a toasted bun with cheddar, bbq sauce, crispy onion, and bacon
|Poutine
|$12.00
house cut fries topped with chopped steak, brown gravy, cheese curds, green onion, and crispy shallots
Sangrita Grill + Cantina
11547 Yard Street, Fishers
|Popular items
|Salsa Roja
|$3.00
Red Salsa
|Fresh Guacamole
|$9.00
|Queso
|$8.00
FRENCH FRIES
Sahm's Restaurant & Flying Horse Pub
11505 Allisonville Rd, Fishers
|Popular items
|Sahm's Classic Sour Cream Coffee Cake
|$19.00
We've been baking the same famous recipe for over 30 years! Ingredients: sour cream, cake flour, butter, sugar, eggs, pecans, brown sugar, baking powder, cinnamon, vanilla extract, salt. Our cakes serve 5-8 people.
|Steak Sandwich
|$15.99
Beef tenderloin brochettes mesquite grilled and topped with sautéed onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, mozzarella, on a toasted hoagie roll and a side of au jus
|Southwestern Chicken
|$10.99
Southwest chicken breast mesquite grilled, cucumbers, black olives, Roma tomatoes, scallions, cheddar and mozzarella, tortilla straws, salsa ranch
Prodigy Burger - Geist
10158 Brooks School Road, Fishers
|Popular items
|8 Wings
|$12.95
Traditional wings tossed in the sauce or seasoning of your choice served with celery sticks and your choice of dressing
|Hoosier Daddy
|$13.95
An Indiana favorite, hand-breaded deep-fried pork tenderloin topped with dill pickle chips on brioche served with house-made pub chips
|Pulled Pork & Gouda
|$13.95
Name the famous cowboy.
Our cowboy burger, two thinly smashed patties, bacon, pulled pork, smoked gouda, and BBQ sauce on our signature bun