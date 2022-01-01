Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brisket in Fishers

Fishers restaurants
Fishers restaurants that serve brisket

Item pic

 

Fishers Test Kitchen

9713 District North Drive, Fishers

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Juicy Brisket Taco$6.00
White corn tortilla, toasted on the flat top and flavored with some delicious beef consommé. We then add a blend of cotija , fresco, and chihuahua cheeses. Texas style brisket, with our rust belt take! Coffee and black pepper adobo rubbed prime beef brisket slowly smoked and hand shredded. Then topped it with our escabeche relish- onions, cilantro, poblanos, and jalapeños pickled in citrus and vinegar. Served with consommé- the “juice”! A deeply rich and well seasoned stock. One taco per order
Juicy Brisket Torta$16.00
Adobo butter cheesy toasted roll with brisket, creamy corn salsa, escabeche slaw, and a side of consommé
Aleman Brisket Torta$16.00
Adobo Butter cheesy toasted roll, adobo serrano kraut, crema, smokestack brisket, and a side of naked consommé
More about Fishers Test Kitchen
Consumer pic

 

Prodigy Burger - Geist

10158 Brooks School Road, Fishers

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mac & Cheese Brisket$13.95
Our house-made mac & cheese topped with smoked gouda, beef brisket, sautéed onions, and mushrooms dressed with fried onion straws, served with a side of Texas Toast
More about Prodigy Burger - Geist
Juicy Brisket Taco image

 

More about Fishers Test Kitchen

