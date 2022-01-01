Brisket in Fishers

White corn tortilla, toasted on the flat top and flavored with some delicious beef consommé. We then add a blend of cotija , fresco, and chihuahua cheeses. Texas style brisket, with our rust belt take! Coffee and black pepper adobo rubbed prime beef brisket slowly smoked and hand shredded. Then topped it with our escabeche relish- onions, cilantro, poblanos, and jalapeños pickled in citrus and vinegar. Served with consommé- the “juice”! A deeply rich and well seasoned stock. One taco per order

