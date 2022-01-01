Brisket in Fishers
Fishers restaurants that serve brisket
Fishers Test Kitchen
9713 District North Drive, Fishers
|Juicy Brisket Taco
|$6.00
White corn tortilla, toasted on the flat top and flavored with some delicious beef consommé. We then add a blend of cotija , fresco, and chihuahua cheeses. Texas style brisket, with our rust belt take! Coffee and black pepper adobo rubbed prime beef brisket slowly smoked and hand shredded. Then topped it with our escabeche relish- onions, cilantro, poblanos, and jalapeños pickled in citrus and vinegar. Served with consommé- the “juice”! A deeply rich and well seasoned stock. One taco per order
|Juicy Brisket Torta
|$16.00
Adobo butter cheesy toasted roll with brisket, creamy corn salsa, escabeche slaw, and a side of consommé
|Aleman Brisket Torta
|$16.00
Adobo Butter cheesy toasted roll, adobo serrano kraut, crema, smokestack brisket, and a side of naked consommé
Prodigy Burger - Geist
10158 Brooks School Road, Fishers
|Mac & Cheese Brisket
|$13.95
Our house-made mac & cheese topped with smoked gouda, beef brisket, sautéed onions, and mushrooms dressed with fried onion straws, served with a side of Texas Toast
