101 Beer Kitchen - Fishers

Thanksgiving Meal Package - Serves 8

$350.00

*Please Schedule for Future Pick-Up on Wednesday 11/23 between 10am - 4pm. Heating instructions provided.* Complete fully-cooked Thanksgiving meal to serve 8. Comes with Herb-Roasted Turkey Breast & Gravy, Traditional Thanksgiving Stuffing, Sweet Potato Casserole, Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes & Gravy, Country Green Beans, Housemade Cranberry Relish, and your choice of Classic Pumpkin Pie w/ Maple Whipped Cream or Butterscotch Bread Pudding w/ Crème Anglaise