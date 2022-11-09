101 Beer Kitchen - Fishers
9708 District North Drive
Suit 910
Fishers, IN 46037
Thanksgiving Meal Package - Serves 8
*Please Schedule for Future Pick-Up on Wednesday 11/23 between 10am - 4pm. Heating instructions provided.* Complete fully-cooked Thanksgiving meal to serve 8. Comes with Herb-Roasted Turkey Breast & Gravy, Traditional Thanksgiving Stuffing, Sweet Potato Casserole, Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes & Gravy, Country Green Beans, Housemade Cranberry Relish, and your choice of Classic Pumpkin Pie w/ Maple Whipped Cream or Butterscotch Bread Pudding w/ Crème Anglaise
Country Green Beans
*Please Schedule for Future Pick-Up on Wednesday 11/23 between 10am - 4pm. Heating instructions provided.* Tasso Ham, Chicken Stock, Garlic & Onions; Serves 8.
Cranberry Relish
*Please Schedule for Future Pick-Up on Wednesday 11/23 between 10am - 4pm. Heating instructions provided.* Fresh Cranberries stewed with Oranges & Fall Spices; Serves 8.
Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes & Gravy
*Please Schedule for Future Pick-Up on Wednesday 11/23 between 10am - 4pm. Heating instructions provided.* Boursin Cheese, Roasted Garlic Pesto & Natural Gravy; Serves 8.
Southern Corn Pudding
*Please Schedule for Future Pick-Up on Wednesday 11/23 between 10am - 4pm. Heating instructions provided.* Whole Corn, Creamed Corn Custard & Course Ground Grits; Serves 8.
Sweet Potato Casserole
*Please Schedule for Future Pick-Up on Wednesday 11/23 between 10am - 4pm. Heating instructions provided.* Roasted Sweet Potatoes with Brown Sugar, Butter and Spices, topped with Candied Pecans and Marshmallows; Serves 8.
Traditional Thankgiving Stuffing
*Please Schedule for Future Pick-Up on Wednesday 11/23 between 10am - 4pm. Heating instructions provided.* Sour Dough Bread, Sage, Apples, Celery, Onion, Dried Cranberries, Butter, Cream & Eggs; Serves 8.
Butterscotch Bread Pudding
*Please Schedule for Future Pick-Up on Wednesday 11/23 between 10am - 4pm. Heating instructions provided.* Butterscotch Bread Pudding served w/ Creme Anglaise; Serves 8.
Classic Pumpkin Pie
*Please Schedule for Future Pick-Up on Wednesday 11/23 between 10am - 4pm. Traditional Pumpkin Pie served w/ Maple Whipped Cream; Serves 8.