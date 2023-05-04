  • Home
The HC Tavern + Kitchen 9709 East 116th Street

No reviews yet

9709 East 116th Street

Fishers, IN 46037

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions


Starters

Lobster Cargot

$25.00

garlic butter, Havarti, Tuscan bread

Bourbon Maple Candied Bacon

Bourbon Maple Candied Bacon

$16.00

thick-cut applewood smoked bacon, locally sourced from Smoking Goose, bourbon maple glaze

Bread & Butter

Bread & Butter

$5.00

French baguette, bourbon maple butter

Escargot

Escargot

$17.00

garlic butter, Havarti, Tuscan bread

Hummus & Veggie Board

Hummus & Veggie Board

$15.00

house-made, with grilled flatbread

Oysters

Oysters

$24.00

half dozen, shrimp ceviche, chili oil dropper

Pimento Cheese Fritters

Pimento Cheese Fritters

$12.00

chipotle ranch aioli

Shrimp Dumplings

Shrimp Dumplings

$15.00

steamed, ponzu sauce, black vinegar

Triple Creme Cheese

Triple Creme Cheese

$18.00

Le Délice de Bourgogne, candied pecans, strawberry jam, French baguette

Wagyu Corndogs

Wagyu Corndogs

$13.00

honey truffle dijonnaise

Fennel Sausage & Pepperoni Flatbread

Fennel Sausage & Pepperoni Flatbread

$15.00

tomato sauce

Prosciutto & Arugula Flatbread

Prosciutto & Arugula Flatbread

$16.00

garlic herb olive oil

Roasted Tomato & Mozzarella Flatbread

Roasted Tomato & Mozzarella Flatbread

$13.00

tomato sauce

Wild Mushroom & Truffle Oil Flatbread

Wild Mushroom & Truffle Oil Flatbread

$17.00

garlic herb olive oil

Salads

Grilled Caesar

Grilled Caesar

$13.00

Parmigiano-Reggiano, herb crostini croutons, grilled lemon

Roasted Beets

Roasted Beets

$13.00

red & golden, Sirocco Ridge Farm goat chèvre, basil pesto, micro arugula, white balsamic & walnut vinaigrette

Shaved Brussels Sprouts

Shaved Brussels Sprouts

$16.00

sieved egg, Marcona almonds, marinated red onion, Parmigiano-Reggiano, Meyer lemon vinaigrette

Shrimp & Lobster Chopped

Shrimp & Lobster Chopped

$26.00

romaine & iceberg, petite white corn, English peas, diced egg, green onion, fresh dill, citrus basil dressing

Tomato Onion Bacon

Tomato Onion Bacon

$13.00

heirloom tomatoes, iceberg, marinated red onion, applewood smoked bacon, Gorgonzola, buttermilk ranch

Entrees

8oz Filet Mignon

8oz Filet Mignon

$53.00

8 oz., center-cut, maître d’ butter, horseradish mashed potatoes

14oz Ribeye

14oz Ribeye

$55.00

14 oz., served with Gorgonzola crusted thick-cut broiled beefsteak tomato

Steak Diane

Steak Diane

$39.00

8 oz., dry-aged USDA Prime Long Island strip, mushroom cream sauce, horseradish mashed potatoes

Crab Cakes

Crab Cakes

$41.00

Meyer lemon vinaigrette mixed greens, remoulade, french fries

Bay of Fundy Salmon

Bay of Fundy Salmon

$34.00

simply seared, lemon beurre blanc, pasta salad

Shrimp Tortellacci

Shrimp Tortellacci

$24.00

Italian cheese blend, sautéed shrimp, tomatoes, asparagus, white wine garlic sauce

Scallops

Scallops

$42.00

jumbo sea scallops, lemon beurre blanc, rosemary asiago orzo

Berkshire Pork Chop

Berkshire Pork Chop

$40.00

thick-cut, bone-in, chipotle peach jam, french fries

Cauliflower “Fried Rice”

Cauliflower “Fried Rice”

$21.00

brown beech and button mushrooms, red bell peppers, carrots, bean sprouts, sunny-side up egg

Dry Rub Baby Back Ribs

Dry Rub Baby Back Ribs

$33.00

slow cooked to perfection, BBQ sauce, french fries & chipotle cole slaw

Sweet Tea Fried Chicken

Sweet Tea Fried Chicken

$26.00

sweet tea brine, hot honey, horseradish mashed potatoes, chipotle cole slaw

Wagyu Mealoaf

Wagyu Mealoaf

$26.00

Joseph Decuis Wagyu beef, pork, and veal, truffle mushroom demi-glace, horseradish mashed potatoes

Sandwiches

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$20.00

fried Atlantic cod, chipotle cole slaw, pico de gallo, avocado, chipotle aioli, skillet street corn

Lobster Roll

Lobster Roll

$36.00

Maine lobster, remoulade, toasted New England style bun, pasta salad

Ribeye Sandwich

Ribeye Sandwich

$29.00

open-faced, French baguette, Gorgonzola crusted broiled beefsteak tomatoes, arugula, creamy horseradish, au jus, french fries

Steak Burger

Steak Burger

$18.00

thin pressed USDA Prime double patties, applewood smoked bacon, American cheese, 1000 Island, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, potato bun, french fries

Tavern Club

Tavern Club

$19.00

Fra’ Mani ham, roasted turkey, applewood smoked bacon, swiss, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, mayo, french fries, honey truffle dijonnaise

Truffle Grilled Cheese & Roasted Tomato Soup

Truffle Grilled Cheese & Roasted Tomato Soup

$21.00

truffle mushrooms, fontina, American, and Briana-truffle cheese

Soups

Blistered Corn Bisque

Blistered Corn Bisque

$8.00

petite white corn, candied bacon, green onion

Roasted Tomato

Roasted Tomato

$8.00

pesto crouton

Sides

Broccoli

Broccoli

$8.00

Parmigiano-Reggiano, lemon zest

Cauliflower 'Rice'

Cauliflower 'Rice'

$8.00

brown beech and button mushrooms, red bell peppers, carrots, bean sprouts

Chipotle Cole Slaw

Chipotle Cole Slaw

$6.00
Fries

Fries

$6.00
Horseradish Mashed Potatoes

Horseradish Mashed Potatoes

$6.00
Pasta Salad

Pasta Salad

$6.00
Roasted Asparagus

Roasted Asparagus

$12.00
Roasted Beets

Roasted Beets

$8.00

served hot, Sirocco Ridge Farm goat chèvre, candied pecans

Skillet Street Corn

Skillet Street Corn

$8.00

roasted poblano peppers, Parmigiano-Reggiano

Broiled Tomato

$4.00

Dessert

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$12.00

traditional NY style, raspberry purée

S'mores Mousse Cake

S'mores Mousse Cake

$12.00

toasted marshmallow, chocolate ganache

Salted Honey Cream Pie

Salted Honey Cream Pie

$12.00

buttermilk ice cream

Wild Berry Cobbler

Wild Berry Cobbler

$12.00

vanilla bean ice cream

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Classic American grill located at Fishers District in Fishers, IN.

Location

9709 East 116th Street, Fishers, IN 46037

Directions

