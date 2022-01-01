Go
Toast

SchoolHouse 7 Cafe

Come in and enjoy!

12125 Cyntheanne Rd • $

Avg 4.7 (165 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Croissant$4.97
Diet Coke
Grilled Cheese$3.97
Chicken Tortilla$3.47
Ham and Swiss Croissant$4.97
Bacon, Egg and Gouda Bagel$4.87
Rice Krispy Treat$1.97
Muffin - Blueberry$2.97
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.07
Chips$1.57
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Drive-Thru
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

12125 Cyntheanne Rd

Fishers IN

Sunday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 5:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Homemade Ice Cream & Bakery Cafe- Noblesville

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Denver's Garage Pizza and Brews

No reviews yet

Strikingly modern for it's day, a 1956 service station in Fortville has opened as Denver’s Garage Pizza & Brews.

Bonsai

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Cortona's Italian Cuisine & Wine Bar

No reviews yet

Authentic Italian food! Carry out available

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston