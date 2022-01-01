Maxwell's Plum
Come in and enjoy!
12300 South Shore Blvd, Suite 110
Location
12300 South Shore Blvd, Suite 110
Wellington FL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
C.R. Chicks - Wellington
It's not just a restaurant, it's an attitude!!
Big Rocco's Express - WELLINGTON
Come in and enjoy!
Field Of Greens- Wellington
Salads - Sandwiches - Cold Pressed Juices - Acai - Plant Based Smoothies & Shakes - Vegan & Gluten Free friendly
Lemongrass- Wellington
Come in and enjoy!