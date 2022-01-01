McCurdy's Comedy Theatre NEW
Come in and enjoy!
1923 Ringling Blvd
Location
1923 Ringling Blvd
Sarasota FL
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Bavaro's Pizza Napoletana & Pastaria
Bavaro's is committed to the art and craft of Neapolitan pizza. We continue to stay true to tradition by using a hand-crafted, wood-fired brick oven designed by a third-generation Neapolitan craftsmen, a 100-year-old yeast culture, and top-of-the-line ingredients sourced directly from Italy.
The Melting Pot
Say “hello” to Melting Pot To-Go. Enjoy the Fondue Night In experience in the comfort of your own home. Satisfy your fondue craving with creamy cheese fondue, fresh salad, and rich chocolate fondue.
Siegfried's Restaurant and Bier Garden
GOOD FRIENDS
GOOD FOOD
GOOD TIME
Patricks 1481
Come on in and enjoy!