Go
Toast

Memo's House of Pancakes

Come on in and enjoy!

1714 U.S. 20 • $

Avg 4.3 (971 reviews)

Popular Items

Two Farm Fresh Eggs$5.99
Country Fried Steak Skillet$10.39
Mexican Skillet$10.79
Denver Omelette$10.29
Huevos Rancheros$9.39
Hobo Skillet$9.19
Veggie Omelette$9.89
Full Sausage Tater Tot Casserole$12.99
One Egg$5.49
Large CFS$12.29
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

1714 U.S. 20

Michigan City IN

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Creekside Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Social Que BBQ and Catering

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

El Cantarito

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Boathouse Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!
Stop in to The BoatHouse Grill for lunch today - we’re open until 4pm!
As a reminder we are fresh food not fast food please be patient.
We’d love to see you! 🌭🍟🍔
We’re open for indoor and outdoor seating.
➡️ In a rush? Place your order in advance by clicking here: http://bit.ly/33v8vJW or by going to TheBoathouseGrillMC.com
☎️ Call us with any questions 219-814-4127
We look forward to serving you and your family!
The BoatHouse Grill is located at:
701 Washington St. in Michigan City Indiana
📌We're just ONE block east of Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets and close to the Michigan City Zoo and the Indiana Dunes!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston