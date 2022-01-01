Go
Toast

Merriland Farm Cafe

Joyful memories are made here!

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

557 Coles Hill Rd. • $$

Avg 4 (140 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

557 Coles Hill Rd.

Wells ME

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Litchfields Bar and Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

FOR THE LOVE OF FOOD + DRINK - Wells

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Fisherman’s Catch

No reviews yet

Fisherman's Catch Restaurant has been serving fresh Maine seafood, off the beaten path, for more than 40 years. We truly appreciate the locals making our little rustic spot in Wells Harbor their destination.
They are a tremendous help in spreading the good word amongst the many welcomed
visitors to our Maine coast town. Amy, Ned, Vienna & Hudson, their family & staff invite you to discover or revisit why so many come to "The CATCH" when they want to relax and enjoy wonderful people, a welcoming and unique atmosphere and great food.
Thank you to the near & far and we hope to see you soon!

Las Olas Taqueria

No reviews yet

LOCALLY OWNED AND LOCALLY ROLLED!
Healthy alternative to Mexican food with a bit of Latin flavor. Burritos, tacos, quesadillas and more! Vegetarian, vegan, & gluten free if you wish!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston