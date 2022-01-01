Go
Michael Johns Pizza

PIZZA

1393 Blue Hills Ave • $

Avg 4.3 (308 reviews)

Popular Items

Pepperoni$2.99
Wings 8 Pieces$9.99
French Fries$4.49
18" Pepperoni Pizza$18.75
Wings Boneless$8.99
Cheese$2.89
18" Plain Cheese Pizza$16.00
Aquafina Water 20oz$1.99
14" Plain Cheese Pizza$14.00
14" Pepperoni Pizza$16.25
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1393 Blue Hills Ave

Bloomfield CT

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
