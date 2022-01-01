Go
Mikado Thai Pepper Restaurant

We've been serving Japanese & Thai Food in the neighborhood for over 25 years!
The Secret? We keep it simple and fresh.

SUSHI

64-66 E Lancaster Ave • $$

Popular Items

Tofu Miso$4.00
silken tofu, wakame, seaweed, scallions
Maguro$4.00
tuna
Sake$3.00
salmon
California$5.00
kani kama, avocado, cucumber
Edamame$5.00
steamed soy beans, sea salt
Pad Thai$13.00
wok stir-fried rice noodles, eggs, ground peanuts, tofu, scallions, bean sprouts
Spicy Tuna Crunch$9.00
spicy aioli, scallions
Thai Spring Rolls$7.00
fried, chicken & veggies, plum sauce
Ardmore$11.00
spicy tuna, avocado, tempura crunch
Dumplings (Chicken)$7.00
chicken, ponzu sauce
Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

64-66 E Lancaster Ave

Ardmore PA

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
