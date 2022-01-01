Milio's
Come in and enjoy!
5534 Eastpark Blvd
Popular Items
Location
5534 Eastpark Blvd
Madison WI
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Erin's Snug Irish Pub
Come on in and enjoy!
Pooley's Sports Bar and Event Center
Come in and enjoy!
Bowlavard Lanes
Come in and enjoy!
Monk's Bar and Grill
Monk's Bar & Grill has been known throughout the Midwest as THE place to go for a great burger and friendly service since 1947! We serve fresh, home-style burgers in a clean, family, fun-filled sports atmosphere.