Milio's

5534 Eastpark Blvd

Popular Items

#6 Veggie Delite$6.29
Provolone cheese, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes, alfalfa sprouts & Hellmann's® mayo
#13 Turkey Classic$6.79
Roast turkey breast, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, alfalfa sprouts & Hellmann's® mayo
#11 Turkey, Ham & Cheese$7.39
Roast turkey breast, smoked ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & Hellmann's® mayo
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.79
#12 The Californian$7.39
Roast turkey breast, double provolone cheese, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes, alfalfa sprouts & Hellmann's® mayo
#1 American Favorite$6.29
Smoked ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & Hellmann's® mayo
#9 Italian Club$7.39
Capicola ham, Genoa salami, smoked ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, gourmet Italian dressing & Hellmann's® mayo
#4 Pilgrim's Pride$6.29
Roast turkey breast, lettuce, tomatoes, alfalfa sprouts & Hellmann’s® mayo
#5 The Godfather$6.29
Capicola ham*, Genoa salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, onions, tomatoes & gourmet Italian dressing
#16 Chicken Bacon Club$7.39
Roast chicken breast, natural applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomatoes & Hellmann's® mayo
Location

Madison WI

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
