Millie's Pancake Shoppe
Serving Addison's Best Breakfast and Lunch, since 1959!
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
605 W Lake St • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
605 W Lake St
Addison IL
|Sunday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Moxy Pub & Plate
Unique, homemade food from the head, heart, and hands of our staff.
Briki Cafe
Mediterranean cafe, specializing in breakfast and grilled kabobs, gyros, salads.
Lucia Rose
Come in and enjoy!
New York Chaat
Come in and enjoy!