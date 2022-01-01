Go
Toast

MOJO Federal Swine & Spirits

MOJO Federal in downtown Lakeland is our eighth and newest location, which opened in 2018. “Mojo” comes from the Blues, denoting a good luck feeling or vibe. When paired with barbecue, a divergent atmosphere erupts.

BBQ

130 S Tennessee Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (1567 reviews)

Popular Items

Two-Meat Combo$19.00
A choice of two meats served with two homemade sides and texas toast
Pulled Pork Shoulder$16.00
Wings$13.00
Smoked then flash fried, served with celery and bleu cheese
Mojo Q Salad$16.00
Any combination of pulled pork, beef brisket, turkey breast, or pulled chicken served on a bed of romaine, jack & cheddar cheese, tomatoes, cukes and croutons
Pulled Pork Sandwich$12.50
The Whole Hawg$45.00
Pork, beef, turkey, chicken, ribs, and sausage with four homemade sides and texas toast
Sweet Tea$3.25
Homemade Banana Pudding$6.00
St. Louis Spareribs$19.00
Beef Brisket$19.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

130 S Tennessee Ave

Lakeland FL

Sunday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

AX Caliber LKL

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Revival

No reviews yet

Fine Spirits & Fine Company

Rec Room - Cedar Mass Ent.

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Red Door Lakeland

No reviews yet

Located in downtown Lakeland, the Red Door is Central Florida’s source for fine American dining.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston