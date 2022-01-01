Mom's Kitchen & Bar - Astoria
Mom's kitchen and bar is an Astoria restaurant serving modern comfort food, Bigmouth milkshakes, and all-day Brunch.
3301 31st Avenue
Location
3301 31st Avenue
Astoria NY
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Bad Habits REBUILDING
Sometime's it's good to be bad
Slice - Astoria Broadway
Welcome to sLICe where everything is nice. We are the neighborhood Pizzeria, our sauce is boss and we use enough cheese to please. *Pro tip- Try the Sicilian pie, It's the best in NYC. Besides Pizza we have a full menu of great food that is all made in house from scratch. Such as our all beef short rib meatballs and more.
District Saigon
It's better when we're together.
Queens Bakehouse
A New York style Patisserie