Bars & Lounges
American

Monk's Bar and Grill

Open today 11:00 AM - 9:29 PM

990 Reviews

$$

8313 MURPHY DR

MIDDLETON, WI 53562

Call

Hours

Directions

Pickup

Popular Items

Santa Fe Wrap$12.29
All natural grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, black bean corn salsa, avocado, lettuce, and spicy ranch all stuffed into a fresh tomato basil tortilla.
The Wing Thing$11.99
We season, bake and fry to order! Enjoy our traditional or boneless wings plain or tossed in your favorite sauce or dry rub with a side of ranch dressing.
Cheese Curds - Full$10.99
A Wisconsin tradition! Delicious white cheddar cheese curds battered and fried to a golden brown. Served with a side of marinara sauce.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.29
Chicken tenders tossed in spicy buffalo sauce, wrapped in a flour tortilla with bleu cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomato and red onion.
Bacon Cheeseburger$12.39
Finished with two strips of crisp bacon and American cheese.
Chicken Tender Wrap$12.29
Crispy chicken tenders wrapped in a fresh tomato basil tortilla, stuffed with fresh lettuce, tomato, red onion, cheddar cheese, and ranch dressing.
Boneless Wings$11.99
We season, bake and fry to order! Enjoy our traditional or boneless wings plain or tossed in your favorite sauce or dry rub with a side of ranch dressing.
Chicken Tenders Basket$11.49
Four crispy chicken tenders served with your favorite dipping sauce.
Classic Cheeseburger$11.29
Our 'Original' topped with a sliced of melted American cheese.
BBQ Chicken Wrap$12.29
A flour tortilla with grilled chicken strips, sweet BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tri-colored tortilla strips and ranch dressing.
Attributes and Amenities

check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markSports
check markHappy Hour
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 7:29 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:29 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:29 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:29 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:29 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:29 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:29 pm

Location

8313 MURPHY DR, MIDDLETON WI 53562

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Wiscow Middleton

No reviews yet

WisCow Pizza & Wings, a virtual kitchen concept found within the walls of multiple Monk’s Bar & Grill locations in Middleton, Sun Prairie, Verona and Plover, Wisconsin. Bringing you gourmet pizzas, smoked wings, creamy white cheddar macaroni dishes and more right to your door! Online Ordering, takeout or delivery available.

Sofra Family Bistro

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sprecher's Restaurant & Pub

No reviews yet

Sprecher’s Restaurant & Pub is locally owned and operated with a commitment to using the freshest, locally-sourced ingredients in our scratch kitchen. We serve 14 World-class Wisconsin brewed beers, and 4 gourmet sodas on tap from Sprecher Brewery in addition to a full-bar with our very own imaginative specialty cocktails.
Sprecher’s is the ideal place for business lunches, family dinners, special events, or just a casual place to grab a drink with a friend! We feature plenty of dining space for groups of all sizes – with private dining rooms available as well.

Forage Kitchen West Madison

No reviews yet

Healthy fast casual restaurant, specializing in salads and grain bowls.

Pickup

Monk's Bar and Grill

orange star4.2 • 990 Reviews

Pickup

