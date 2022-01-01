Go
Moretti's of Arlington

Come in and enjoy! House-made pasta and made to order Italian dishes

2124 Tremont Center

Popular Items

Tiramisu$7.00
Bacon Gorgonzola Salad$7.00
romaine, bacon, onion, basil ranch, sunflower seed, dried cranberry
Italian Wedding Soup$6.00
Classic Lasagna$21.00
Chicken Moretti$22.50
breaded, mushrooms, fettuccine alfredo
Small House Salad$5.00
romaine, pasta salad, green beans tomato, onion, house-made vinaigrette
Large House Salad$7.00
romaine, pasta salad, green beans tomato, onion, house-made vinaigrette
Chicken Parmersan$22.50
breaded, mozzarella, marinara, mushrooms, house pasta
Spaghetti$21.00
house-made pasta, marinara
Chicken Picatta$22.50
green beans, mushrooms, capers, house-made pasta, lemon cream sauce
Location

2124 Tremont Center

Upper Arlington OH

SundayClosed
Monday4:30 pm - 8:15 pm
Tuesday4:30 pm - 8:15 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 8:15 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 8:15 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 8:15 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 8:15 pm
