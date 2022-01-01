Go
Moti & La Michoacana - 610 Milwaukee Ave, Suite 160, Glenview, IL 60025

Open today 4:00 AM - 3:59 AM

No reviews yet

610 Milwaukee Ave

Glenview, IL 60025

Menu

Most Popular

Moti Fries
$4.99

French fries drizzled in our signature Moti sauce.

Mango Lassi
$3.99
Steamed Dumplings
$10.99

Click here to see all our different sauces!

Samosa

Samosa Chaat
$9.99

Crushed Samosas with marinated chickpeas, onions, tamarind, and sev. Topped off with mint chutney.

Kimchi

Kimchi Fries
$11.99

Comes with ribeye bulgogi, sauteed kimchi, nacho cheese, Gochujang mayo, sour cream, scallions, and sesame seeds.

Lassi

Mango Lassi
$3.99
Rose Lassi
$3.99

Nachos

Loaded Nachos
$8.99

Comes with onions, corn, cilantro, tomatoes, jalapeños, sour cream, fried onions, garlic seasoning, nacho cheese, Moti & Cilantro Lime sauces. Add protein for +2

Dumplings

Steamed Dumplings
$10.99

Click here to see all our different sauces!

More

Doritos
$2.49
Yogurt Con Fruta (Yogurt with Fruit)
$5.79

Fresh fruits chopped in small cubes, drenched with yogurt and topped off granola, shredded coconut, raisins, and/or honey

Elote
$3.99

Fresh cut corn with mayo, cotija cheese, margarine, and chili lime powder - a best seller!

Item pic
$2.79
Pistachio Paleta (Crema)
$3.29
Pine Nut Paleta (Crema)
$2.79
Cinnamon Toast Crunch Paleta (Crema)
$3.29
1 Scoop Cup
$3.49
12 oz Medium Cup
$6.49
Hibiscus (Aguas Frescas)
$2.99
Guava Cream (Aguas Frescas)
$2.99
Watermelon (Aguas Frescas)
$2.99
Horchata (Aguas Frescas)
$2.99
Spicy Fries
$8.99

French fries with nacho cheese, sour cream, corn, jalapeños, Valentina's sauce, Moti sauce, and chili lime powder.

Loaded Fries
$8.99

Comes with onions, corn, cilantro, tomatoes, jalapeños, sour cream, fried onions, garlic seasoning, Moti & Cilantro Lime sauces. Add protein for +2

See full menu

All hours

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

610 Milwaukee Ave, Glenview IL 60025

Directions

