Mozelle's Fresh Southern Bistro

Mozelle’s Fresh Southern Bistro has been operating as a locally-owned, independent business since September 2008. We understand
the importance of supporting small, family-run businesses. For this reason, whenever possible, we try to source as much as we can from similar, local companies. Additionally, we prioritize producers who value humane treatment of animals, environmental stewardship and sustainable practices.

878 W 4th St

Popular Items

tomato pie (v)$20.00
tomatoes, sharp cheddar, parmigiano-reggiano, basil, hand-rolled crust + creamy succotash
spring bowl (v)$17.00
arugula, roasted mushrooms, carrots, radishes, wasabi peas + avocado dressing
mac + cheese (v)$6.00
large house salad (gv)$10.00
baby lettuce, carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers, cheddar + champagne vinaigrette
southern spring rolls$13.00
harmony ridge pork, shiitake mushrooms, napa cabbage, collards + sesame ginger
risotto (gv)$19.00
asparagus, leeks, arugula, parmigiano-reggiano + lemon
gourmet meatloaf (g)$22.00
brasstown beef, havarti, tomato marmalade, spicy collards + cheese grits
fried chicken$20.00
boneless springer mountain chicken breast, mac + cheese, green beans + peach chutney
atlantic salmon* (g)$25.00
coconut curry sauce, cheese grits + arugula. *these foods are cooked to order. consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
edamame hummus (v)$14.00
olive oil, sumac, lemon, radish, carrots, cucumbers + naan
Winston Salem NC

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
