Mr. Pizza North - Rochester, MN

A Rochester icon since 1963

4040 28th Street Northwest

Popular Items

14" BYO Cheese$15.50
CHEESE! You do the rest.
Pizza Fries$10.00
Double dough brushed with roasted garlic butter and topped with parmesan and mozzarella. Baked and served with marinara on the side.
16" Pepperoni$20.00
Pepperoni, mozzarella, marinara.
16" BYO Cheese$17.50
CHEESE! You do the rest.
Chicken Wings$15.00
Jumbo chicken wings tossed in buffalo sauce, served with celery and bleu cheese dressing. Gluten Free.
14" Pepperoni$17.75
Pepperoni, mozzarella, marinara.
Coconut Chicken Salad$11.50
Revol local mixed greens, fresh coconut breaded chicken, shredded mozzarella and cheddar, tomato, egg, and avocado & honey mustard dressing.
Garlic Bread Small$7.95
Thick sliced French bread brushed with garlic butter, smothered in mozzarella and served with a side of house marinara.
Garlic Bread Large$9.95
Thick sliced French bread brushed with garlic butter, smothered in mozzarella and served with a side of house marinara.
Ranch$0.50
Location

4040 28th Street Northwest

Rochester MN

Sunday5:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday5:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday5:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday5:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday5:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday5:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday5:00 am - 3:59 am
