Mugshots Grill & Bar

Havin' A Good Time!

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

4245 Lakeland Dr. • $$

Avg 4.3 (1200 reviews)

Popular Items

PHILLY WRAP$10.49
Sirloin steak chopped and grilled wrapped in a tortilla with sauteed onions and bell pepper, lettuce, tomatoes, swiss cheese and mayo.
BLACKENED MAHI$11.29
Blackened Mahi Mahi served with grilled fresh veggies.
KATIES KICKIN CHICKEN$8.99
Boneless chicken breast tenders hand breaded and fried or grilled. Served with honey mustard and beer battered fries.... or have your tenders tossed in our Wang sauce and served with house made ranch.
BLANKENSHROOMS$7.49
Fresh mushroom buttons hand battered in our house made batter and lightly fried. Served with house made ranch dippin' sauce.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Sports
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

4245 Lakeland Dr.

Flowood MS

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
