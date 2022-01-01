Go
Toast

Mustachios Pizza

Come in and enjoy!

2701 Elmwood Avenue

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

2701 Elmwood Avenue

Kenmore NY

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Mike & Pop's Bistro & Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy our village tavern with a city vibe.

Mojo Market

No reviews yet

locally sourced - scratch made - family owned

Royal Family Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pie-O-Mine Greens

No reviews yet

Pie-O-Mine is a quick service, personal style, artisan pizza restaurant. Greens is a freshly chopped, personally customized salad bar.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston