Naan - Indian Bistro

Open today 9:00 AM - 11:59 PM

No reviews yet

400 Route 38, Space 1023

Moorestown, NJ 08057

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Naan$4.00
made to order leavened, oven-baked bread brushed with a garlic herb butter
Pulao Rice (gf, v)$4.00
a savory Indian style rice dish
Saag Paneer (gf)$19.00
roasted paneer in a velvety spinach curry blanched then pureed with garlic and ginger
*Chicken Makhani (gf)$20.00
chicken pieces cooked in a creamy, rich, buttery tomato gravy, made with cashew nuts
Lassoni Gobi (v, gf)$10.00
lightly battered and flash-fried cauliflower tossed in a ginger-garlic sauce
Garlic Naan With Herbs$5.00
oven-baked bread brushed with a garlic herb butter
*Wild Mushroom Korma (gf)$23.00
seasonal wild mushroom trio cooked in yogurt cream sauce simmered with cardamom, cumin, and cilantro
*Paneer Makhani (gf)$19.00
paneer (cottage cheese) cubes cooked in a creamy, rich, buttery tomato gravy, made with cashew nuts
*Chicken Makhani (gf)$20.00
chicken pieces cooked in a creamy, rich, buttery tomato gravy, made with cashew nuts
Vegetable Samosas (v)$7.00
curried potatoes and peas stuffed fried pastry served with cilantro-mint & tamarind chutney
Sunday9:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 11:59 pm
Monday9:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 11:59 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday9:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 11:59 pm

Location

400 Route 38, Space 1023, Moorestown NJ 08057

Directions

