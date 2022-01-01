Go
Nabemono Shabu Shabu

Modern Japanese Shabu Shabu restaurant located in downtown Alhambra featuring premium & fresh ingredients

SHABU-SHABU • SEAFOOD • HOT POT • FRENCH FRIES

27 E Main Street • $$

Avg 4.5 (510 reviews)

Popular Items

Prime Beef Belly Kit for 2$31.00
USDA grade tender & fatty Beef Belly. Comes with 10oz sliced premium meat, choice of 1 Broth Base, 2 Fresh Veggie Boxes, choice of 2 carbs, and 2 Sauce & Condiment Bags for your own mini sauce bar. Host your own shabu shabu night at home!
Masago Fish Roe Balls (8)$6.50
Fish ball with creamy fish roe filling
CAB Angus Beef Kit for 2$35.00
Certified Angus Beef Chuck Eye Roll – Our leanest cut. Comes with 10oz sliced premium meat, choice of 1 Broth Base, 2 Fresh Veggie Boxes, choice of 2 carbs, and 2 Sauce & Condiment Bags for your own mini sauce bar. Host your own shabu shabu night at home!
Shabu Broth Base$6.50
32oz concentrated broth base. Dilute with a 1:1 ratio of filtered water.
Ra-Yu Chili Oil
Side Veggie Box$6.00
Napa Cabbage, Bok Choy, Carrots, Pumpkin, Broccoli, Firm Tofu, Harusame Glass Noodle, Enoki, Shiitake
CAB Short Rib Kit for 2$48.00
Certified Angus Beef Boneless Short Rib – Our most popular beef! Very high marbling quality on each slice. Comes with 10oz sliced premium meat, choice of 1 Broth Base, 2 Fresh Veggie Boxes, choice of 2 carbs, and 2 Sauce & Condiment Bags for your own mini sauce bar. Host your own shabu shabu night at home!
Assorted Fish Ball Box$12.00
Fish Ball, Fish Tofu, Fried Fish Ball, Masago Fish Roe Ball (subject to change based on availability)
Side Prime Beef Belly (10oz)$11.50
USDA grade tender Beef Belly. 10oz sliced & frozen
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Reservations
Delivery
Takeout

Location

27 E Main Street

Alhambra CA

Sunday4:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 12:00 pm
