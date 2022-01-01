Nabemono Shabu Shabu
Modern Japanese Shabu Shabu restaurant located in downtown Alhambra featuring premium & fresh ingredients
SHABU-SHABU • SEAFOOD • HOT POT • FRENCH FRIES
27 E Main Street • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
27 E Main Street
Alhambra CA
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Spanglish Kitchen
Come in and enjoy!
Ten Ren's Tea Time- Alhambra
Come in and enjoy!