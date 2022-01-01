Go
Naked Taco - Boca Raton

9658 Glades Road

Popular Items

Strawberry Daiquiri$14.00
silver rum + strawberries
lime
Piña Colada$14.00
silver rum + pineapple juice
cream of coconut
Americano Taco$8.00
ground beef + lettuce + jalapeño + salsa + cheddar + sour cream
Crispy Hot Churros$8.00
chocolate sauce
COMP Smash
Miami Vice$14.00
silver rum + cream of coconut + lime + strawberries + pineapple juice
Banana Daiquiri$14.00
dark rum + banana cream + salted caramel swirl + a cherry
Chicken Vallarta Taco$8.00
mango salsa + lime crema + cilantro
Bag Of Donuts$10.00
Passion Fantasy$14.00
white rum + aperol + passion fruit + coconut mix + pineapple juice
Location

Boca Raton FL

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
