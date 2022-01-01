Restaurant header imageView gallery
Asian Fusion
Bars & Lounges

Kapow Noodle Bar

3,785 Reviews

$$

431 Plaza Real

Boca Raton, FL 33432

Popular Items

General Tso's Cauliflower
Thai Donuts

Snacks & Small Plates

Kimchi

$6.00

Spicy Korean style pickled cabbage, radish, chili, fish sauce.

Steamed Rice

$5.00

Furikake dusted.

Wok Charred Edamame

$8.00

Soy, Garlic, Ginger, Togarashi

General Tso's Cauliflower

General Tso's Cauliflower

$15.00

Sweet shallots, chili sauce, Chinese black vinegar.

Vietnamese Chicken Wings

$14.00

Nuroc mam, Tobanjan-lime ponzu, Gochujang Hot Sauce.

Crispy Calamari

$16.00

Orange chili dragon sauce, Peanut, Scallion, Korean chili thread.

Brussels Sprouts

$14.00

Yuzu honey ginger yogurt, Eel sauce, Chili threads

Grilled Shishito Peppers

$12.00

Truffle oil, Parmesan cheese, Lemon.

Miso Glazed Eggplant

$14.00
Hoisin BBQ Baby Back Ribs

Hoisin BBQ Baby Back Ribs

$17.00

Plum wine, Sesame, Scallion, Chili.

Pork Belly Lollipops

Pork Belly Lollipops

$15.00

Cherry sweet and sour, scallion.

Signature Crispy Rice

Tuna Tartare Crispy Rice

$16.00

Wagyu Tartare Crispy Rice

$20.00

Shrimp Dynamite Crispy Rice

$16.00

Avocado Crispy Rice

$12.00

Gyoza Tacos

Ahi Tuna Poke

$15.00

Spicy Skirt Steak

$16.00

Salmon Tartare

$15.00

Dim Sum

Wagyu Beef Potstickers

$16.00

Shrimp Har Gow

$17.00

Red Oil Dumplings

$14.00

Mushroom & Carrot Dumplings

$11.00

Lobster Rangoons

$21.00

Steamed Buns

Char Sui Pork Belly Bao Bun

$6.00

Soft Shell Crab Bao Bun

$9.00

KFC Chicken Bao Bun

$6.00

Crispy Mushroom Bao Bun

$5.00

Raw

Tuna Poke Bowl

$19.00

Salmon Sashimi Poke Don

$19.00Out of stock

Oysters 1/2 Shell (6 pcs)

$21.00

Oysters 1/2 Shell (12 pcs)

$39.00

Salad

Jerk Tuna Tataki

$22.00

Chinatown Ceasar

$13.00

Greens Salad

$12.00

Miso Chicken Salad

$16.00

Cucumber Salad

$15.00

Hand-Held

Wagyu Steak Burger

$18.00

Vietnamese Bahn Mi

$16.00

Main Flavors - Land / Sea / Air

NY Strip

$48.00

Miso Salmon

$32.00

Lobster With Garlic Black Bean Sauce

$75.00

Sweets

Pineapple Brûlée

Pineapple Brûlée

$10.00

Toasted coconut, fleur de sel, lime.

Thai Donuts

Thai Donuts

$10.00

Leche condensada, raspberry-lychee sauce.

Kids

Kid Grilled Cheese Buns

$5.99

Kid Veg Lo Mein

$5.99

Kid Steamed Edamame

$5.99

Kid Fried Rice

$5.99

Kid Fries

$5.99

Kid Sweet & Sour Chicken

$5.99Out of stock

Kid Teriyaki Chicken

$5.99Out of stock

Kid Ramen

$5.99

Pad Thai

Shrimp Pad Thai

$18.00

Chicken Pad Thai

$18.00

Steak Pad Thai

$32.00

Vegetable Pad Thai

$14.00

Pork Pad Thai

$17.00

Chow Fun

Wild Mushroom Chow Fun

$16.00

Chicken Chow Fun

$20.00

Steak Chow Fun

$32.00

Pork Belly Chow Fun

$20.00

Shrimp Chow Fun

$20.00
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

431 Plaza Real, Boca Raton, FL 33432

Directions

