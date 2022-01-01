Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian
Bars & Lounges

Manhattan Joe's Pizzeria East Boca

584 Reviews

$

1901 NW 2nd Ave

boca raton, FL 33432

Popular Items

20" Manhattan Joe's Original Pizza
13" Manhattan Joe's Original Pizza
Antipasto Salad

20 "

20" Manhattan Joe's Original Pizza

$22.00

20" Margherita Pizza

$23.00

20" Bianca Pizza

$24.00

20" Meat Lover's Pizza

$24.00

20" Veggie Pizza

$24.00

20" Tribeca Pizza

$24.00

20" Mulberry Street Pizza

$24.00

20" Hawaiian Pizza

$24.00

20" Lasagna Pizza

$24.00

DD Nana'a Sicilian Pizza

$25.00

20" MJP Special Pizza

$25.00

20" Mix & Match Pizza

13 "

13" Manhattan Joe's Original Pizza

$17.00

13" Margherita Pizza

$18.00

13" Bianca Pizza

$19.00

13" Meat Lover's Pizza

$19.00

13" Veggie Pizza

$19.00

13" Tribeca Pizza

$19.00

13" Mulberry Street Pizza

$19.00

13" Hawaiian Pizza

$19.00Out of stock

13" Lasagna Pizza

$19.00

13" MJP Special Pizza

$20.00

13" Manhattan Joe's Original Pizza (Copy)

$17.00

Sandwiches

Chicken Milanese Sandwich

$7.00+

House Meatball Sandwich

$7.00+

Joe's Favorite Sandwich

$8.00+

Eggplant Milanese Sandwich

$10.00Out of stock

Italian Tuna Sandwich

$11.00Out of stock

Spring Street Sandwich

$7.00+

Half Sandwich

$6.00Out of stock

Joe's Classics

Calzone

$16.00

Stromboli Rolls

$16.00

House Meatballs (2)

$3.00

(3) Garlic Knots

$3.00

Garlic Bread

$3.00+Out of stock

Fries

$3.00Out of stock

(6) Garlic Knots

$6.00

House Meatballs (4)

$6.00

Dolce

Cannoli

$2.50

Tiramisu

$5.00

Italian Ice

$5.00

3 Scoops

$3.50

Pasta

Rigatoni

$11.00

Spaghetti

$11.00

Cheese Ravioli

$12.00Out of stock

Chicken Parmesan

$16.00

Salads

Manhattan Joe's House Salad

$8.00+

Caesar Salad

$9.00+

Caprese Salad

$9.00+

Chopped Salad

$9.00+

Antipasto Salad

$9.00+

Lunch Specials

2 Cheese Slices & Soda

$9.00

1 Cheese Slice, Small Salad & Soda

$9.00

Lunch Salad

$5.00

Lunch Pasta

$9.00

6inch Sandwich Special

$10.00Out of stock

Family Special \ Knots , Lrg House, 20 Inch Chz

$21.95

Sandwich and Slice/Salad

$10.00

Soft Drinks

Coca-Cola

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Dr. Brown Cream

$2.00Out of stock

Iced Tea

$2.00Out of stock

Dr. Brown Diet Cream

$2.00Out of stock

A&w Root Beer

$2.00

BottlesJarritos Soda

$2.75

Bottled Water

$1.50

Orange Soda

$2.00Out of stock

Sprite

$2.00

Bottles Jarritos Soda

$2.75

San Pellagrino

$2.50Out of stock

Bottle Water

$2.50

Bottle Apple Juice

$2.50Out of stock

Gatorade

$1.75Out of stock

BEER

Craft Beer Pint

$4.00

Craft Pitcher

$15.00

Import Pitcher

$13.00

Import Pint

$3.50

Domestic Pint

$3.00

Domestic Pitcher

$11.00

White Claw

$3.50

WINE

RED WINE

$8.50

WHITE WINE

$8.50

Misc. Drinks

Vodka Cocktail

$4.50

Espresso

$3.00

Pasta

Baked Ziti

$75.00

Penne Vodka

check markFamily-Friendly
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

