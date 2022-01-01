Main picView gallery
Italian

Matteo's of Boca Raton 233 S Federal Hwy,

233 Federal Highway

Boca Raton, FL 33432

Order Again

Antipasti

Baked Clams Oreganata

$16.00+

Broccoli Rabe Sausage

$28.00+

Bruschetta

$14.00+

Calamari Arabiata

$18.00+
Calamari Fritti

Calamari Fritti

$18.00+
Creamy Burrata

Creamy Burrata

$19.00+

Eggplant Stack

$19.50

Fresh Fried Mozzarella

$19.00+

Garlic Bread

$1.00

Grilled Calamari

$21.00+

Motz sticks

$14.00+

Mozzarella Caprese

$18.00+

Salumi Board

$23.00+

Sautéed Calamari

$18.00+

Sautéed Calamari Fra Diavlo

$18.00+

Shrimp Cocktail

$24.00

Shrimp Oreganata

$35.00+

Stuffed Artichoke

$19.50

Stuffed Mushrooms

$16.00+

Stuffed Peppers

$19.50

Zucchini Fritti

$15.00+

Zuppa di Clams

$18.00+

Zuppa di Mussels

$18.00+

Mozzarella Caprese Red Pepper

$21.00+

Mozzarella Caprese Prosciutto

$23.00+

Insalate

Matteo Chopped

Matteo Chopped

$16.00+

Classic Cesar

$16.00+

Artichoke Salad

$16.00+

Grilled Corn Avocado

$16.00+

Gorgonzola Apple

$16.00+Out of stock

Roasted Pepper Salad

$16.00+

Ravioli

Lobster Ravioli

$35.00+

Burrata Ravioli

$32.00+

Porcini Mushroom Ravioli

$32.00+

Short Rib Ravioli

$32.00+

BroccoliRabe Sausage Ravioli

$32.00+

Cheese Ravioli

$25.00+

Mezzaluna Ravioli

$32.00+

Pasta

Alfredo

$26.00+

Alla Nonna

$32.00+

Amatriciana

$26.00+

Arrabiata

$26.00+

Baked Ziti

$26.00+

Bolognese

$26.00+

Broccoli Garlic & Oil

$26.00+

Broccoli Rabe/sausage

$26.00+

Broccoli Rabe

$32.00+

Butter

$19.00+

Carbonara

$26.00+

Carretirre

$26.00+

Chicken Dona

$32.00+

Child Pasta

$10.00

Christina

$26.00+

Clams Pasta

$26.00+

FraDiavlo

$26.00+

Garlic & Oil

$26.00+

Gnocchi Al Forno

$26.00+

Luciano

$26.00+

Marinara

$26.00+

Meatballs

$26.00+

Nonna's Ragu

$32.00+

Penne Matteo

$26.00+
Pescatore

Pescatore

$39.00+
Pesto

Pesto

$26.00+

Pietro

$32.00+

Pomodoro

$26.00+

Primavera

$26.00+

Putanesca

$26.00+

Shrimp & Clams Marechiara

$32.00+

Tomato

$26.00+

Tony

$32.00+

Vodka

$26.00+

Secondi

Angry Chicken

$42.00+

Chicken & Shrimp Napoli

$32.00+

Chicken (Main)

$28.00+

Chicken Angelina

$49.00

Chicken Cacciatore

$28.00+

Chicken Chinese

$32.00+

Chicken Fingers

$26.00+

Chicken Hurricane

$32.00+

Chicken Matteo

$42.50

Chicken Napoli

$29.00+

Chicken Peter Luciano

$29.00+

Chicken Ultimate

$29.00+

Chicken Valdo

$29.00+

Eggplant (Main)

$24.00+

Grilled Pork Chops

$32.00+

Roasted Chicken

$28.00+

Veal (Main)

$34.00+

Veal CHOP

$56.50
Veal Valdo

Veal Valdo

$34.00+

Chicken Crack

$29.00+

Pesce

Branzino

$39.00+

Grilled Salmon

$36.00+

Shrimp Diavolo

$35.00+

Shrimp Franchese

$35.00+

Shrimp Luciano

$35.00+

Shrimp Marinara

$35.00+

Shrimp Napoli

$35.00+

Shrimp Oreganata

$35.00+

Shrimp Parmigiana

$35.00+

Shrimp Scampi

$35.00+

Shrimp Wendy

$35.00+

Snapper

$38.00+

Sole

$38.00+

Vegetables

Burnt Broccoli

$18.00+

Burnt Brussel Sprouts

$18.00+

Burnt Cauliflower

$18.00+

Burnt String Beans

$18.00+

Cherry Peppers

$3.00+

Escarorle & Beans

$18.00+

French Fries

$10.00+

Grilled Vegetable Platter

$18.00+

Peppers & Onions

$18.00+

Roasted Garlic (side)

$3.00

Sauteed Brocoli Rabe

$18.00+

Sauteed Escarorle

$18.00+

Sauteed Spinach

$18.00+

Sautéed Broccoli

$18.00+

Sautéed String Beans

$18.00+

Dessert

#3 Platter

$30.00

#4 Platter

$40.00

#5 Platter

$50.00

Affogato

$8.00

Biscotti-Full

$4.00

Biscotti-Half

$2.00

Cannoli

$10.00

Cannoli Cream

$3.00

Carrot Cake

$16.00

Chocolate Ice cream

$6.50

Chocolate Cake

$16.00

Coconut Cake

$16.00Out of stock

Fruit Platter

$12.00

Italian Cheesecake

$10.00

Lava Cake

$16.00
Napoleon

Napoleon

$10.00

NY Cheesecake

$10.00

Pecan Pie

$10.00Out of stock

Pistachio Tartufo

$12.00

Sorbets

$12.00

Tartufo

$12.00

Tiramisu

$10.00

Vanilla Ice cream

$6.50

Macaroons

$10.00+

Specials

Arugula Salad

$18.00

Black Ling Marechiara

$35.00+

Chicken Cacciatore

$28.00+

Crab Cocktail

$32.00

Lambchops

$44.00Out of stock

Lobster Bruschetta

$42.00

N.Y Strip

$54.00Out of stock

Pasta Fagioli

$12.00

Short Rib Tortellini

$28.00+

Spicy Rigatoni

$26.00+

Steak Pizzaiola

$49.00Out of stock

Stuffed Rigatoni

$28.00+Out of stock

Surf N’ Turf

$79.00

Thanksgiving Dinner

$46.95Out of stock

Veal Saltimbocca

$34.00+

Zuppa De Pesce

$39.00+

Summer Special

$39.95

Sea Bass

$49.00

Osso Buco Ravioli

$34.00+

Sides

Anchovies

$3.00+

Chop Chop

$3.00

Meatballs

$18.00+

Pint

$6.00

Provolone

$3.00+

Ricotta

$3.00

Roasted Potatoes

$18.00+

Salami

$3.00+

Salami & Cheese

$3.00+

Sausage

$3.00

Quart

$12.00

Meatballs EACH

$6.00

shirts

Short Sleeve

$30.00

Long Sleeve

$40.00

Appetizers

Baked Clams (Catering

$75.00+

Bruschetta (Catering)

$55.00+

Chicken Fingers (Catering)

$95.00+

Fresh Fried Mozzarella (Catering)

$85.00+

Fried Calamari (Catering)

$80.00+

Fried Zucchini (Catering)

$60.00+

Stuffed Mushrooms (Catering)

$65.00+

Zuppa di Clams (Catering)

$85.00+

Zuppa di Mussels (Catering)

$85.00+

Mozz Caprese (Catering)

$75.00+

Grilled Calamari (Catering)

$80.00+

Buratta (Catering)

$85.00+

Salads

Caesar Salad (Catering)

$75.00+

Chopped Salad (Catering)

$75.00+

Gorgonzola Apple (Catering)

$75.00+

Artichoke Salad (Catering)

$75.00+

Corn Avacado (catering )

$75.00+

Ravioli

Lobster (catering)

$130.00+

Burrata (catering)

$120.00+

Porcini (catering)

$120.00+

Short rib (catering)

$120.00+

BroccoliRabe Sausage (catering)

$120.00+

Mezzaluna (catering)

$120.00+

Cheese (catering)

$95.00+

Pasta

Alla Vodka (Catering)

$105.00+

Bolognese (Catering)

$105.00+

Marinara (Catering)

$105.00+

White Clam Sauce (Catering)

$105.00+

G/O (Catering)

$105.00+

Amatriciana (Catering)

$105.00+

Filetto di Pomodoro (Catering)

$105.00+

Alfredo (Catering)

$105.00+

Al Forno (Catering)

$105.00+

Broccoli/GTO (Catering)

$105.00+

Primavera (Catering)

$105.00+

Christina

$105.00+

Nonnas Ragu (Catering)

$125.00+

Marechiara (Catering)

$125.00+

Pietro（catering)

$125.00+

BroccoliRabe & Sausage

$105.00+

Spicy Rigatoni

$105.00+

Chicken

Chicken Limone (Catering

$100.00+

Chicken Marsala (Catering)

$100.00+

Chicken Pizzaiola (Catering)

$100.00+

Chicken Sorrentino (Catering)

$100.00+

Chicken Francese (Catering)

$100.00+

Chicken Parmigiana (Catering)

$100.00+

Chicken Matteo's (Catering)

$140.00

Roasted Chicken (Catering)

$110.00

Chicken Ultimo (Catering)

$110.00+

Angry Chicken (Catering)

$160.00

Chicken Mona (Catering)

$100.00+

Chicken Peter (Catering)

$100.00+

Chicken Milanese (Catering)

$100.00+

Chicken Paillard (Catering)

$100.00+

Chicken Peter Luciano (Catering)

$120.00+

Veal

Veal Marsala (Catering

$130.00+

Veal Limone (Catering)

$130.00+

Veal Pizzaiola (Catering)

$130.00+

Veal Parmigiana (Catering)

$130.00+

Veal Sorrentino (Catering)

$130.00+

Veal Francese (Catering

$130.00+

Sausage & Peppers (Catering)

$80.00+

Meatballs (Catering)

$80.00+

Veal Pillard (Catering)

$130.00+

Veal Milanese (Catering)

$130.00+

Seafood

Shrimp Marinara (Catering)

$130.00+

Shrimp Scampi (Catering)

$130.00+

Shrimp Parmigiana (Catering)

$130.00+

Fried Shrimp (Catering)

$130.00+

Shrimp Fra Diavlo (Catering)

$130.00+

Calamari Marinara (Catering)

$75.00+

Shrimp Oreganato (Catering)

$130.00+

Shrimp Wendy (catering)

$130.00+

Shrimp Luciano ( catering)

$130.00+

Eggplant

Eggplant Parmigiana (Catering)

$95.00+

Eggplant Rollantini (Catering)

$95.00+

Vegetables

Burnt Cauliflower (Catering)

$65.00+

Sauteed Broccoli (Catering)

$65.00+

Spinach (Catering)

$65.00+

Burnt String Beans (Catering)

$65.00+

Broccoli Rabe (Catering)

$65.00+

Burnt Broccoli (Catering)

$65.00+

Burnt Brussels (catering)

$65.00+

Sauteed Escarole (catering)

$65.00+

Roasted Potatoes (catering)

$65.00+
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Newly renovated Matteos of Boca Raton has been serving traditional Northern and Southern Italian Cuisine in a chic casual setting to locals and out of town visitors for 15 years.

Location

233 Federal Highway, Boca Raton, FL 33432

Directions

Main pic

