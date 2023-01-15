Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Pizza

Nino's Italian Restaurant - Boca Raton

623 Reviews

$$

7120 Beracasa Way

Boca Raton, FL 33433

Popular Items

Large Pizza 16"
Chix Parm
Medium Pizza 14"

Appetizers

Mussel App Red

$14.99

Mussel App White

$14.99

Zuppe De Clam App Red

$14.99

Zuppe De Clam App White

$14.99

Baked Clams Oreganata

$14.99

Fried Calamari

$14.99

Tripe App

$15.99

Fried Mozzarella

$12.99

Garlic Bread w/Cheese

$6.99

Fresh Mozzarella Caprese

$13.99

Brooklyn Calamari

$16.99

Homemade Meatballs w/Scoop Ricotta

$11.99

Lobster Scampi

$39.95

Lobster Oreganata

$39.95

Shrimp Sinatra Bianca

$32.95

Soups

PT Soup

$7.99

QT Soup

$13.99

PT Minestrone

$7.99

QT Minestrone

$13.99

PT Pasta e Fagiole

$7.99

QT Pasta e Fagiole

$13.99

PT Lentil

$7.99

QT Lentil

$13.99

PT Tortellini and Spinach

$7.99

QT Tortellini and Spinach

$13.99

PT Veggie Soup

$7.99

QT Veggie Soup

$13.99

PT Beef Barley

$7.99

QT Beef Barley

$13.99

PT Split Pea

$7.99

QT Split Pea

$13.99

PT Cream of Broccoli

$7.99

QT Cream of Broccoli

$13.99

PT Cream of Mushroom

$7.99

QT Cream of Mushroom

$13.99

PT New England Clam Chowder

$7.99

QT New England Clam Chowder

$13.99

PT Manhattan Clam Chowder

$7.99

QT Manhattan Clam Chowder

$13.99

PT Chicken Soup

$7.99

QT Chicken Soup

$13.99

Salads

House Salad

$9.99

Caesar Salad

$11.99

Sm Antipasto

$13.99

Lg Antipasto

$19.99

Gorgonzola Salad

$14.99

Chix Capresse Salad Dinner

$18.99

Chef Salad

$15.99

Scungilli Salad

$32.95

Mozzarella Caprese

$13.99

Wedge Salad

$12.95

Chix Caesar

$18.99

Shrimp Caesar (5)

$26.99

Shrimp House Salad(5)

$26.99

Salmon Caesar

$27.95

Grilled Salmon House Salad

$27.95

Tuna Salad

$14.99

Side Orders

Side Sausage

$8.99

Side Meatballs

$8.99

Scoop of Ricotta On Side

$2.99

Sautéed Broccoli

$8.99

Steamed Broccoli

$8.99

Sautéed Spinach

$8.99

Steamed Spinach

$8.99

Side Brocc Rabe

$14.95

Sautéed White Mushrooms

$10.99

Sauteed Red Mushrooms

$10.99

Steak Fries

$4.99

Parmigiana

Chix Parm

$22.99

Veal Parm

$23.99

Eggplant Parm

$18.99

Veal Chop Parm

$36.99

Veal & Eggplant Parm

$26.99

Mamma’s Eggplant Parm

$21.99

Stuffed Eggplant Parm

$20.99

Shrimp Parmigiana

$26.99

Chicken & Eggplant Parm

$24.99

Chix Parm Alavodka

$23.95

Meatball Parm Dinner

$17.95

Sausage Parm

$18.50

Pasta

Aglio & Olio

$15.99

Marinara

$15.99

Tomato Sauce

$15.99

Meatballs

$18.99

Fettucini Alfredo Sauce

$19.99

Penne ala Vodka

$19.99

Clam Sauce

$21.99

Gnocchi Meat Sauce

$19.99

Tortellini ala Panna

$20.99

Jumbo Ravioli

$17.99

Ziti w/Broccoli

$18.99

Penne w/Broccoli Rabe

$22.95

Meatsauce

$18.99

Sausage Sauce

$18.99

Butter Sauce

$13.95

Red Mushroom Sauce

$18.99

White Mushroom Sauce

$18.99

Baked Pasta

Manicotti

$18.99

Lasagna

$19.99

Baked Ziti

$17.99

Bkd Shells

$18.99

Bkd Ravioli

$18.99

Bkd Ziti Sicilian

$19.99

Chicken/ Sausage

Chicken Francese

$22.99

Chicken Piccata

$22.99

Chicken Marsala

$22.99

Chicken Scarpariello

$23.99

Chicken Genovese

$23.99

Chicken Cacciatore

$23.99

Sausage Cacciatore

$20.99

Chix Capriciossa

$28.99

Grilled Chicken Dinner

$17.95

Chicken Antonio

$21.95

Chix Milanese

$19.95

Sausage Peppers Onions

$17.95

Chicken Brushetta

$23.99

Veal

Veal Marsala

$24.99

Veal Francese

$24.99

Veal Piccata

$24.99

Veal Chop Bruschetta

$36.99

Veal Principessa

$26.99

Veal Saltimbocca

$27.99

Veal Milanese

$23.99

Veal Scallopine Elaine Mushs Onions Peppers

$25.99

Stromboli & Calzone/GF Pizza

Sm Calzone

$13.99

Lg Calzone

$22.99

Sm Stromboli

$13.99

Lg Stromboli

$22.99

10" Gluten Free Pizza

$12.95

Cold Submarine Heros

Salami & Cheese

$10.99

Ham & Cheese Sub

$10.99

Roast Beef Sub

$12.99

Tuna Sub

$12.99Out of stock

Italian Combo Sub

$11.99

Turkey Sub

$10.99

Hot Submarine Heros

Eggplant Parm Sub

$11.99

Meatball Parm Sub

$11.99

Steak & Cheese Sub

$13.99

Sausage Parm Sub

$11.99

Steak Deluxe Sub

$15.99

Chix Parm Sub

$12.99

Veal Cutlet Parm Sub

$15.99

Saus/peps/ons Sub

$12.99

Chix Milanese Sub

$12.99

Shrimp Parm Sub 3

$18.99

Grilled Chix Parm Sub

$9.95

Grilled Chix Sub

$9.95

Chix Philly Deluxe

$10.95

Seafood

Calamari Marinara

$22.99

Scungilli Marinara

$36.95

Mussels Marinara

$22.99

Zuppa Di Clams

$22.99

Zuppa Di Pesce

$79.99

Shrimp Francese

$26.99

Shrimp Parmigiana

$24.95

Shrimp Scampi

$26.99

Shrimp Marinara

$26.99

Shrimp Oreganata

$26.99

Shrimp Alfredo

$26.99

Lobster Fra Diavolo

$63.99

Fish Livornese

$32.95

Shrimp

$24.95

Lobster Scampi

$43.95

Lobster Oreganatta

$39.95

Scungilli & Calamari

$36.95

Shrimp Alavodka

$24.95

Baked Clam Dinner

$24.95

Scallops Scampi

$39.99

Lobster

$43.95

Pizza

Medium Pizza 14"

$15.99

Large Pizza 16"

$18.99

Sicilian 16"

$21.99

Doublecut

LG Pizza Dough

$4.50

Pizza Specialties

Medium Vegetarian Pizza

$23.99

Assorted fresh vegetables, fresh tomato, garlic and light cheese

Medium Nino’s House Special

$23.99

Pepperoni, sausage, meatball, onion, green pepper, black olive, mushroom, and mozzarella cheese

Medium Grilled Chicken Pizza

$21.99

Fresh grilled chicken, light pizza sauce, fresh garlic and mozzarella cheese

Medium Chicken Parmigiana Pizza

$21.99

Breaded chicken cutlet, pan fried and topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese

Medium Hawaiian

$19.99

Pineapple, ham, crispy bacon, pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese

Medium Grandmas Pizza

$19.99

Chopped marinated tomatoes with fresh garlic, basil, evoo, mozzarella, provolone, and romano cheeses

Medium White Pizza

$19.99

Ricotta, mozzarella and romano cheeses

Med 14" Neopolitan (Thin)

$15.99

Med White Spinach

$17.95

Med White Brocc

$17.95

Large Vegetarian

$26.99

Assorted fresh vegetables, fresh tomato, garlic and light cheese

Large Nino’s House Special

$26.99

Pepperoni, sausage, meatball, onion, green pepper, black olive, mushroom, and mozzarella cheese

Large Grilled Chicken Pizza

$24.99

Fresh grilled chicken, light pizza sauce, fresh garlic and mozzarella cheese

Large Chicken Parmigiana Pizza

$24.99

Breaded chicken cutlet, pan fried and topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese

Large Hawaiian

$22.99

Pineapple, ham, crispy bacon, pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese

Large Grandmas Pizza

$22.99

Chopped marinated tomatoes with fresh garlic, basil, evoo, mozzarella, provolone, and romano cheeses

Large White Pizza

$22.99

Ricotta, mozzarella and romano cheeses

Lg White Spinach

$20.95

Large White Brocc

$20.95

Sicilian Vegetarian Pizza

$28.99

Sicilian Nino’s House Special

$28.99

16" by 16" Sicilian (Thick)

$21.99

Desserts

Cannoli

$6.75

Baked Alaska

$9.95

Tiramisu

$8.00

Italian Cheesecake

$11.00

Tartuffo

$8.00

Key Lime Pie

$9.95

Mini Cannoli

$2.00

Whole Italian Cheesecake

$65.00

Chocolate Mousse

$9.95Out of stock

Full Tray Tiranisu

$75.00

Half Tray Tiramisu

$40.00

Full Tray Toramisu

$75.00

Chocolate Temptaion

$9.95

Sauces To Go

PT Tomato Sauce

$7.75

QT Tomato Sauce

$12.00

PT Mushroom Sauce

$9.00

QT Mushroom Sauce

$13.00

PT Marinara Sauce

$7.75

QT Marinara Sauce

$12.00

PT Meat Sauce

$9.25

QT Meat Sauce

$13.50

PT White Clam Sauce

$11.50

QT White Clam Sauce

$18.50

PT Red Clam Sauce

$11.50

QT Red Clam Sauce

$18.50

PT Vodka Sauce

$11.50

QT Vodka Sauce

$18.50

Pint House Dressing

$7.95

Quart Dressing House

$13.95

QT Mozzarella Cheese

$12.95

Pint Of Gar Oil For Rolls

$7.95

Pint Francese Sauce

$7.95

Beverages

Small Aqua Panna

$4.25

Large Aqua Panna

$6.25

Small San Pellegrino

$4.25

Large San Pellegrino

$6.25

2 Liter Coke

$3.95

2 Liter Diet Coke

$3.95

2 Liter Sprite

$3.95

Martinelli Apple Juice

$3.00

$ 5.00 Mothers Day Wine

$5.00

Rolls

6 Plain Rolls

$3.25

6 Garlic Rolls

$3.25

12 Plain Rolls

$6.00

12 Garlic Rolls

$6.00

Sos For $$

Sauce On Side

$1.00

Extra Sauce On Side

$1.00

2 Oz Side Garlic $$

$0.75

2 Oz House Dressing

$0.75

2 Oz House Dressing$$$

$0.75

2 Oz House Dressing $$

$0.75

2 Oz Garlic

$0.75

2 Oz Garlic

$0.75

2 Oz Garlic $$

$0.75
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Nino’s of Boca Raton opened its doors in the early summer of 1983 as a small pizzeria with only eleven tables, and has evolved over the years into an extraordinary dining experience. Nino’s of Boca Raton is family owned and operated by three generations of restaurateurs. Our southern Italian inspired menu offers a large variety of foods to satisfy even the most discerning of palates. Nino’s of Boca Raton boasts an extensive wine menu with varietals from around the world specifically selected to compliment our cuisine.

Website

Location

7120 Beracasa Way, Boca Raton, FL 33433

Directions

Gallery
Nino's Italian Restaurant image
Nino's Italian Restaurant image

