Boca Raton Italian restaurants you'll love

Nino's Italian Restaurant image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Nino's Italian Restaurant

7120 Beracasa Way, Boca Raton

Avg 4.4 (623 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Lg Stromboli$22.99
Chix Parm$22.99
Homemade Meatballs w/Scoop Ricotta$11.99
More about Nino's Italian Restaurant
Cannoli Kitchen- Yamato image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Cannoli Kitchen- Yamato

9101 Lakeridge blvd, Boca raton

Avg 4 (6 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Penne & Vodka Pasta$15.95
Pasta & minced onions in Vodca tomato & cream sauce
Fettuccine Alfredo$15.95
Fettuccine tossed in Parmesan cheese and butter
Rice Balls Arancini (6pc)$12.95
Roasted rice, ground beef, cheese & peas with a side of marinara sauce
More about Cannoli Kitchen- Yamato
Tucci's Pizza image

 

Tucci's Pizza

50 Ne 1st ave, Boca Raton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Escarole N Beans$12.95
Lg Cheese Pizza$18.95
Lg Tony G$26.95
More about Tucci's Pizza
Manhattan Joe's Pizzeria image

 

Manhattan Joe's Pizzeria

20449 SR-7 AA-9, Boca Raton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Milanese Sandwich$12.00
Chopped Salad$8.00
Caesar Salad$7.00
More about Manhattan Joe's Pizzeria
Tucci's Kitchen image

 

Tucci's Kitchen

133 E Palmetto Park Rd, Boca Raton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Create Your Own
Starting at $9.00. All Sangwiche's Come With Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Salt, Pepper, and Olive Oil Drizzle
Classic$13.00
Oven Roasted Chicken, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Salt, Pepper, Pesto, Balsamic Glaze, Olive Oil Drizzle
Russo$14.50
Oven Roasted Chicken, Prosciutto, Fresh Mozzarella , Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Salt, Pepper, Pesto, Balsamic Glaze, Olive Oil Drizzle
More about Tucci's Kitchen
Angelo's To Go image

PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS • SEAFOOD

Angelo's To Go

126 NE 2nd St, Boca Raton

Avg 4.7 (246 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Handmade Cannoli$1.50
1 Cannoli
Fettuccine Alfredo$10.99
Made-to-Order Alfredo Sauce Tossed with Imported Fettuccine and Topped with Fried or Baked Chicken
Iron (Wo)man Pasta Entrée$12.99
Your Choice of Zucchini Noodles (GF) or Garlic Roasted Spaghetti Squash (GF) Tossed in Fat Free Marinara Sauce with Low Fat Ground Turkey.
More about Angelo's To Go
Manhattan Joe's Pizzeria image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Manhattan Joe's Pizzeria

1901 NW 2nd Ave, boca raton

Avg 4.6 (584 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
20" Margherita Pizza$22.00
Coca-Cola$2.00
Chopped Salad$8.00
More about Manhattan Joe's Pizzeria
Rotelli West Boca image

 

Rotelli West Boca

21747 State Road 7, Boca Raton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Meatballs and Ricotta (3)$10.99
3 meatballs with a scoop of ricotta cheese fresh basil and homemade marinara sauce.
Chicken Parmigiana$21.99
Breaded chicken breast layered with ricotta cheese, baked with tomato basil sauce and mozzarella, served with a side pasta of your choice.
Chicken Parm Sub$12.99
Lightly breaded chicken breast with a layer of ricotta cheese, baked with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese on toasted Italian bread.
More about Rotelli West Boca
Manhattan Joe's Pizzeria image

 

Manhattan Joe's Pizzeria

5030 champion blvd unit G1A, Boca Raton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
20" Manhattan Joe's Original Pizza$20.00
More about Manhattan Joe's Pizzeria
Park South Food & Wine Bar image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Park South Food & Wine Bar

114 NE 2nd St, Boca Raton

Avg 4.3 (162 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Purchase Ticket$50.00
More about Park South Food & Wine Bar
Tucci's Pizza Takeout image

 

Tucci's Pizza Takeout

50 NE 1st Ave, Boca Raton

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Tucci's Pizza Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

Aunt Lulu’s ny style pizzeria llc

19785 Hampton drive, Boca raton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Aunt Lulu’s ny style pizzeria llc

