Neil St Blues

Enjoy Southern Style Cuisine with a Cajun Flair! Comfortable atmosphere!

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

301 N Neil Street • $$

Avg 4.3 (92 reviews)

Popular Items

Philly Cheesesteak Egg Rolls$10.00
Tender cuts of steak, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Cream Cheese, peppers and onions.
Wing Dinner$17.00
4 whole wings, deep fried and served with 2 sides & dinner rolls
Jambalaya$17.00
Chicken & turkey smoked sausage, shrimp, peppers & onions, celery, tomatoes and long grain rice. Served with French bread.
Smoked BBQ Ribs
Fall off the bone and slow smoked in house. Served with sweet or spicy bbq sauce and choice of 2 sides.
Rib Tip Basket$10.00
Smoked bbq pork tips. Served with Sweet or Spicy sauce and fries.
Britt's Southern Style Banana Puddin'$8.00
Vanilla Wafers layered in rich pudding. Topped with whipped cream.
CORNBREAD (2)$2.00
Two Meat Combo Platter$20.00
Your Choice: Three fried wings, one catfish fillet, three fried shrimp! Served with 2 sides
Peach Cobbler$8.00
Grandmas recipe! Sliced peaches simmered in a sweet syrup, topped with homemade cinnamon-sugar biscuit crumble crust.
Catfish Fillet Dinner$16.00
Deep fried or grilled catfish fillets served with 2 sides & dinner rolls. Regular size is one fillet. You can add an additional fillet and make it a large!
Attributes and Amenities

Happy Hour
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

301 N Neil Street

Champaign IL

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
