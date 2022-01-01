Neutral Ground Coffeehouse
Coffee and Ice Cream with breakfast and lunch items.
45 Schoen Place
Location
45 Schoen Place
Pittsford NY
|Sunday
|7:45 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|7:45 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:45 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:45 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|7:45 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:45 am - 5:00 pm
