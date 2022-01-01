Go
Simply Crepes

7 Schoen Place

Pittsford, NY 14534

Popular Items

Nutella Fruit Crepe$14.50
Nutella & fresh strawberries or sautéed bananas with chocolate sauce, whipped cream & vanilla bean ice cream
Simply Strawberry Crepes$14.50
Fresh strawberries, whipped cream, a hint of brown sugar & pure maple syrup
The Breakfast Crepe$15.00
Scrambled eggs, cheddar & choice of applewood bacon, Bostrom Farms maple sausage, andouille sausage or smoked ham + crispy red potatoes
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

7 Schoen Place, Pittsford NY 14534

Nearby restaurants

Thirstys

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Neutral Ground Coffeehouse

No reviews yet

Coffee and Ice Cream with breakfast and lunch items.

Rachel's Mediterranean Grill

No reviews yet

Since day one, we've been committed to providing our loyal customers the quality they deserve, at a price they can afford and a waiting time they can actually tolerate.

Yotality Frozen Yogurt- Pittsford

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

