Go
Toast

Nhinjo South Western

Raising three young boys of our own, we understand the demands on your time and the importance of having a well balanced, nutritious meal.
We promise to always serve the highest quality proteins, vegetables, and whole grains when possible. Our staff will prepare your meal fresh when you order.
Nhinja Sushi & Wok strives to be fast, fun, and fresh just like our sons-Mikey, Kobe, and JoJo.
From our family to yours,
Kang and Mary Nhin

12301 South Western Avenue

No reviews yet

Location

12301 South Western Avenue

oklahoma city OK

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bee Healthy Cafe

No reviews yet

Fresh, Fast, Good!

City Jerk Grill

No reviews yet

Modern Grill Jamaican & Southern Cuisine
Come in and enjoy our Caribbean & Southern Comfort Foods!

Dolci Paradiso

No reviews yet

We are a boutique dessert shop that serves gelato, sorbet, French & Italian pastries, cakes, and cupcakes all made in-house. We look for to you enjoying our creations!

Hideaway Pizza

No reviews yet

Seriously Great Pizza Since 1957.
26 Specialty Pies - Pastas - Sandwiches - Salads and don't forget Craft Beer!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston