Go
Toast

Ni Hao Asian Cafe

Chinese and Sushi food destination

SUSHI

116 West Park Ave • $

Avg 4.4 (207 reviews)

Popular Items

Pot Sticker (4)$6.85
Finely Chopped vegetables and pork, wrapped with dough, crispy and chewy with ginger pot sticker sauce.
Steam then fried for better taste.
Egg Roll (2)$3.85
Chicken,Pork,Beef with cabbage.
(Contain Peanut Butter)
(M)Mongolian Beef$10.75
Popular wok-seared dish. Rich in sweet soy sauce with white and green onions over crispy rice noodles.
Vegetable Roll (2)$3.55
All vegetarian crispy roll with crystal noddles,cabbage.
(Contain Peanut Butter)
(JP) Edamame$3.50
Godzilla Roll (10pcs)$9.99
Inside cream cheese, avocado, and shrimp
Top with tempura crunch, spicy mayo and sweet soy.
(M)Chicken Fried Rice$9.25
Comes with green onions and beans sprouts
California (6pcs)$6.00
Imitation crab meat, cucumber, avocado and mayo
Bao
Steam Bun, choice of bbq pork, chicken, sesame and sweet bean, can be mix & match. (15min cooking time)
Crab Rangoon (4)$5.75
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

116 West Park Ave

Elmhurst IL

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:45 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:45 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pints

No reviews yet

Pints Sports Bar features gourmet burgers, sandwiches and salads along with an array of appetizers, including wings, nachos, and cheese curds. Choose from 20 varieties of draft beers comprised of “Always on Tap” beers and a selection of “Rotating” craft brews. We also offer a number of ciders, along with a full liquor bar and a variety of wines served by the glass or bottle. You will surely have a good time at Pints Elmhurst! Come in and enjoy!

Two Brothers From Italy

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sweetberry Bowls - York St

No reviews yet

Sweetberry is a healthy fast-casual restaurant specializing in Poke Bowls, Acai Bowls, Wraps, Salads, Pitaya Bowls, Coconut bowls, Green Bowls, Oatmeal, Coffee, Vegan Ice Cream & Good Vibes. You can order online for pickup. Delivery available via GrubHub, Uber Eats, Postmates & Door Dash. Inquire for catering options. We accommodate keto, paleo, vegan, vegetarian, dairy-free, low carb, and Atkins diets

151 Kitchen | Bar

No reviews yet

One Fifty One Kitchen | Bar is a neighborhood gathering place, located in the heart of Elmhurst City Centre, where family + friends come together to share a meal + great company. Drop in for a weekday lunch or dinner, or come to One Fifty One for a celebratory night out. Whatever the reason, our service strives to be timely and graceful, allowing you to focus on what is important: Enjoying great company over a fantastic meal!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston