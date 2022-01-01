Ni Hao Asian Cafe
Chinese and Sushi food destination
SUSHI
116 West Park Ave • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
116 West Park Ave
Elmhurst IL
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 8:45 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 8:45 pm
